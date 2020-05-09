Tennessee’s record recruiting heater continued Saturday, as 4-star defensive lineman Katron Evans out of St. Frances Academy (Md.) chose the Vols over Auburn, Kentucky, USC and Arizona State, among others.

The Vols hope to double-up on St. Frances stars over the weekend, with 4-star linebacker Aaron Willis set to make his college choice on Mother's Day.

As for Evans, the 6-4, 325-pound lineman becomes the 19th commitment in the 2021 class — and 9th in just the last two weeks.

Here’s a detailed look at what Evans’ decision means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Katron Evans is a big addition for Tennessee. He’s a physical, aggressive interior lineman. He does a good job getting penetration. He needs to learn how to play with better leverage a little more, but his athleticism is outstanding and he has a really good work ethic. He brings a lot of energy to that interior line. I’m expecting him to add a lot of strength and really fine-tune his frame and really redistribute some weight once he gets to Knoxville. The Vols continue to roll on the recruiting trail here, adding another impressive prospect. This defensive class is looking really, really good and they continue to get players from a talented program like St. Frances.”

— Adam Friedman, Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst