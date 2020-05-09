Impact Analysis: Katron Evans
Tennessee’s record recruiting heater continued Saturday, as 4-star defensive lineman Katron Evans out of St. Frances Academy (Md.) chose the Vols over Auburn, Kentucky, USC and Arizona State, among others.
The Vols hope to double-up on St. Frances stars over the weekend, with 4-star linebacker Aaron Willis set to make his college choice on Mother's Day.
As for Evans, the 6-4, 325-pound lineman becomes the 19th commitment in the 2021 class — and 9th in just the last two weeks.
Here’s a detailed look at what Evans’ decision means…
SCOUTING REPORT
“Katron Evans is a big addition for Tennessee. He’s a physical, aggressive interior lineman. He does a good job getting penetration. He needs to learn how to play with better leverage a little more, but his athleticism is outstanding and he has a really good work ethic. He brings a lot of energy to that interior line. I’m expecting him to add a lot of strength and really fine-tune his frame and really redistribute some weight once he gets to Knoxville. The Vols continue to roll on the recruiting trail here, adding another impressive prospect. This defensive class is looking really, really good and they continue to get players from a talented program like St. Frances.”
— Adam Friedman, Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst
HOW EVANS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?
Evans is a space-eater, but unlike some 320-pound lineman, he’s not just a guy who eaters blockers and takes on double-teams. The St. Frances product showcases some explosiveness at the snap and power to disrupt run plays. He doesn’t have the natural pass rush skills as a guy like Greg Emerson, but Evans projects to play a similar role in Tennessee’s defense.
The Vols are set to lose seven defensive linemen off the roster after the season, including interior guys like Emmit Gooden, Darel Middleton and Savion Williams, so Evans has a chance to earn snaps right away if he comes to Tennessee in shape and eager to grab a spot.
WHAT DOES EVANS’ COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Considering what’s leaving the roster after the 2020 season, the Vols must reload along the defensive line, and Evans becomes a key piece there. He earned one of his first Power 5 offers from UT and Joe Osovet, Jeremy Pruitt and others have stayed on him ever since.
He joins Isaac Washington and Darrell Jackson as the third DL in the class. Ideally, the Vols hope to add another couple more, headlined by Carolinas linemen Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Jahvaree Ritzie. Payton Page is also an option, while 5-star Leonard Taylor is a white whale target.
The Vols could also explore the JUCO ranks to add a few instant-impact bodies, with names to watch like Jamond Gordon.