Impact Analysis: Keshawn Lawrence
The fireworks came early for Tennessee, as a 4-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence became the second in-state prospect to commit the Vols in the last week.
Lawrence picked Tennessee over strong pushes from Miami and Ole Miss. The nation’s No. 128th prospect becomes the 11th member of 2020 class and continues summer surge for Jeremy Pruitt & Co.
Here’s a closer look at what Lawrence’s commitment means…
SCOUTING REPORT
“Lawrence is a tremendous addition for Tennessee and represents a lot of hard work from the Vols staff, as he was prioritized pretty much from the day Jeremy Pruitt took the job in Knoxville. The thing to really like about Lawrence is his upside, as he’s only beginning to tap into his potential. He has everything you look for in a defensive back from a physical attributes standpoint, including size, speed and length. The key will be tapping into that physical ability and translating it to dominant playmaking on the field. Lawrence is a multi-sport athlete and I think once he is able to work on his craft as a football player on a daily basis he will only continue to get better.”
— Woody Wommack, Rivals.com Regional Analyst
HOW WILL LAWRENCE FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
Although listed as a safety, Lawrence could actually end up some at corner for the Vols. The defensive coordinator/secondary coach Derrick Ansley loves Lawrence’s length and athleticism. There aren’t many 6-2, 190+ pound defensive backs who can run mid 4.5s and jump nearly 40 inches. The Ensworth product has shades of Mark Barron and Eddie Jackson, per UT coaches, so he’s capable of playing in the box as a STAR/nickel or dropping as a deep free safety.
Wherever Lawrence ends up positionally for Tennessee, he’s a natural leader and projects to be the centerpiece of the Vols’ secondary in the future.
WHAT DOES LAWRENCE’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
The 4-star prospect becomes the fourth defensive back in the class, joining JUCO corner Art Green, Top 100 safety Antonio Johnson and Florida defensive back Lovie Jenkins.
Tennessee stills hopes to add Louisiana corner Joel Williams and DMV defensive back Mordecai McDaniel to the class, too.
Lawerence also continues a hot streak of in-state prospects choosing to stay home and ignite Pruitt’s plan to turnaround Tennessee.
He’s friends with recent commit Cooper Mays, and perhaps more than any other prospect, is very close with Alabama legacy and in-state 4-star outside linebacker Reggie Grimes. He's another in-state prospect who will lean on top remaining targets like Tyler Baron, Jay Hardy, Tre'vonn Rybka and Omari Thomas — all 4-star defensive lineman.