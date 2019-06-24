The fireworks came early for Tennessee, as a 4-star defensive back Keshawn Lawrence became the second in-state prospect to commit the Vols in the last week.

Lawrence picked Tennessee over strong pushes from Miami and Ole Miss. The nation’s No. 128th prospect becomes the 11th member of 2020 class and continues summer surge for Jeremy Pruitt & Co.



Here’s a closer look at what Lawrence’s commitment means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Lawrence is a tremendous addition for Tennessee and represents a lot of hard work from the Vols staff, as he was prioritized pretty much from the day Jeremy Pruitt took the job in Knoxville. The thing to really like about Lawrence is his upside, as he’s only beginning to tap into his potential. He has everything you look for in a defensive back from a physical attributes standpoint, including size, speed and length. The key will be tapping into that physical ability and translating it to dominant playmaking on the field. Lawrence is a multi-sport athlete and I think once he is able to work on his craft as a football player on a daily basis he will only continue to get better.”

— Woody Wommack, Rivals.com Regional Analyst

