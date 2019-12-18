Tennessee landed one of the top pure athletes in the 2020 class Wednesday, beating out UCLA and South Carolina for 3-star Len’Neth Whitehead.

The Athens Academy (Ga.) standout is a potential Olypmian shot putter and could play linebacker or tailback in college, with a preference to start his career on offense.

The 6-1, 230-pound thumper becomes the third tailback in Tennessee’s class, joining Jabari Small and Tee Hodge.

Here’s a closer look at what Whitehead’s commitment means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“A jumbo-athlete that can play on the Power 5 level on either side of the ball. He is a very good inside linebacker, but his heart is on offense at running back, so that is what he is expects to play for the Vols. As a back with the ball in his hands, he runs with power. He is a load to tackle, he breaks arm tackles on a regular basis and he has good balance.

Another strength at running back is his ball skills. He has flashed those on offense and defense throughout his high school career. Whitehead is not about speed, but he plays quick, he sees a hole and gets north-south.”

— Chad Simmons, Rivals Regional analyst