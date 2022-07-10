Impact Analysis: Linebacker Jalen Smith makes it two for the Vols on Sunday

Tennessee picked up its second commit of the day – another defensive prospect – in linebacker Jalen Smith of Grayson, Ga. Joining fellow four-star Chandavian Bradley, who announced his Big Orange intentions just hours before, Tennessee now has 18 pledges for the 2023 class and 11 on the defensive side. It’s the fifth commit for the Volunteers in the span of a week, sixth total commit during the span and the seventh Volunteer pledge during the month of July. Smith has been all Vols for weeks now, dating back to his official visit weekend on June 10. He also officially visited Pittsburgh, Texas and Virginia during the month. Tennessee now has two inside linebacker commits as Smith joins Jeremiah Telander in the grouping. The Grayson High School standout is a four-star rated prospect by Rivals and stands in at 6-foot-0, 215 pounds.

Here’s a detailed look at what Smith’s commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Jalen Smith is a very talented inside linebacker. He’s not a heavy guy that’s just going to come and thump people, but what he does really well is diagnosing what is going on with the offensive play and then attacks the ballcarrier to get them on the ground. Whether it’s a run play to the outside where they are trying to stretch it out – he can run those down – anything up the middle, he’s going to stop. He does a nice job picking through the crowd to get to the running back and get them on the ground. He can also blitz. He times them up very well and picks his spot to get after the quarterback. He is not going to be the biggest linebacker you’ve ever seen, but in terms of a guy who runs around the field and gets people on the ground – I think that’s what is most important in the SEC, especially as teams try to spread the field a little bit. He’s going to be able to get all over the place and cover a lot of grass.” -- Adam Gorney, Rivals Recruiting Director

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW SMITH FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Smith is not a big guy, but not all linebackers are tall, weighing 245 pounds. The Grayson High Standout is smart and quick. He studies film and knows what’s about to come his way. Nearly 6-foot-1, 215 pounds – Smith reads through the blocks on the line of scrimmage and attacks the ballcarrier to make stops. The best part about the new Tennessee commit is his acceleration. Once he’s diagnosed what is going on, the linebacker plants his foot and gets up field, lots of times resulting in tackles for loss. Grayson plays a cover three or four look in the backend often and Smith is charged with containing the quarterback on rollouts or delayed draws. He is very, very skilled in this regard – putting his speed to use. At the second layer of the defense in the middle, Smith displays a sharp first step and is working downhill with the motion of the play. He runs the ally well, closing space between he and the ballcarrier to make the play at or behind the line of scrimmage. Smith has good habits, playing over blocks and not running himself underneath, out of the play. Finally, Smith does blitz fairly well from the second level. Timing is everything in blitzing and Smith knows when to go. With a good blend of smarts and speed, Smith is a dangerous combination and a really good prep player in the state of Georgia. A collegiate strength and conditioning program will work wonders for the undersized linebacker, one who impressed the home state Georgia Bulldogs last month in camp. He’ll be an instant contributor to the special teams unit for the Volunteers in the fall of 2023 and we’ll see how he progresses into working towards the two-deep.

