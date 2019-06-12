Impact Analysis: Lovie Jenkins
Tennessee beat out Louisville, Miami and Notre Dame, among others, for Ocoee (Fla.) defensive back Lovie Jenkins on Wednesday evening. The 3-star defensive back is the ninth commit in the Vols’ cla...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news