IMPACT ANALYSIS: Marquarius White is Tennessee’s ninth commit for 2022

The Tennessee coaching staff continues their strong push on the recruiting trail – reeling in the program’s ninth commit for first-year head coach Josh Heupel’s inaugural class. Marquarius White is the third 2022 commit in six days for the Vols – the fourth overall during the span (transfer Brandon Turnage). The three-star is Tennessee’s first receiver in the class. He’s 5-foot-11, 165-pounds and tabbed as the 80th-best prospect at his position, per Rivals. White officially visited Knoxville the last weekend of June and chose the Volunteers over Louisville. Ole Miss and Virginia Tech were among the finalists as well.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Marquarius White commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Marquarius is an outstanding football player. He has elite speed and can pretty much do everything. As good of a football player that he is, he’s a better person. He’s a quiet kid but when he talks, everybody listens. He comes to work every day and works his tail off. Everybody around him feeds off it.” -- Drew Gilmer, Clay-Chalkville head coach

HOW WHITE FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Marquarius White is a burner and that speed is his best asset. On film, the Volunteer commit can be seen primarily lined up in the slot but can also go to the outside or even stack up in the backfield. He has the speed to split a two-safety look up top or outrun a corner on a wheel route to the sideline. At the 6-A level for Clay-Chalkville, White uses this speed to torch defenders in both man and zone coverages. The team has White take the top off the defense down the field or use him as a possession receiver when trying to move the chains. The wideout also makes plays at or near the line of scrimmage on both tunnel and bubble screens – as well as jet sweeps or even Utah passes when put in motion. Route running is good but will require additional refinery at the next level as Southeastern Conference safeties and corners are much faster than his competition now. White is also a force in special teams, returning both kicks and punts. He has great vision in deciphering which lane to take up the middle or when to hit the sideline for a big return.

WHAT DOES A MARQUARIUS WHITE COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?