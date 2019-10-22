On the heels of his best friend and teammate Bryson Eason committing to Tennessee, 4-star prospect Martavius French pulled the trigger for the Vols on Tuesday night, too.

The 6-3, 240-pound linebacker, who projects to play outside or defensive end for the Vols, decommitted from Arkansas on Sunday and has been considered a UT lean ever since his official visit to Knoxville for the Georgia game.

Here’s a closer look at what his addition means…

SCOUTING REPORT

"French's stock really rose during his junior season as he became the team's biggest playmaker on defense. During the camp season he showed his ability to move and cover in space and he and Eason fit alongside each other very well. French is also always around the ball and a tackling machine and could play inside or outside at the next level."

— Woody Wommack, Rivals.com Analyst