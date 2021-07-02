Impact Analysis: Masai Reddick is Tennessee's eighth commit for 2022

The recruiting momentum carries on for the Tennessee football program as the Vols pick up commit three in the span of 21 hours with Masai Reddick’s announcement. Reddick becomes the eighth commit for Josh Heupel in 2022 and the second offensive line pledge. The three-star offensive guard stars at Cass Tech out of Detroit, Mich.

Here's a detailed look at what a Masai Reddick commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Masai is a very good young man. He’s polite and coachable. He’s a hard worker and has a great enthusiasm about himself in trying to be great. He loves when a person has the ability to make him a better person. He loves when he has the opportunity to become better. He just wants someone who wants to be around him to make him great – someone who is going to talk to him and motivate him to become a better person all the time. He’s always trying to find that itch. Masai is dominant, a hard worker and he wants to be a champion.” -- Thomas Wilcher, Cass Tech head coach



HOW REDDICK FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Masai Reddick is a work in progress but has a good, solid base at 6-foot-3 and right around 300 pounds. He’s wide and bodes well in the interior, solid in pass protection but has room to improve. In the run-game, Reddick is a mauler. He gets off the line of scrimmage fast, plays low and drives his feet. Reddick can be seen excelling in down blocks, arch blocks at tackle and drive blocks. The prospect also displays quickness when pulling and kicking out on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage. He’ll begin his time in Knoxville at guard, but as time goes on, the new Vol commit could transition into an offensive tackle. On film, he’s primarily played on the right side at both guard and tackle. Tennessee first noticed Reddick at a camp just weeks ago in the month of June and the relationship flourished from there. The Detroit, Mich. native was on campus twice thereafter and wrapped up an official visit two weekends ago with a decision already made.

WHAT DOES A MASAI REDDICK COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?