Throughout the coronavirus-induced recruiting moratorium, Tennessee has loaded up on versatile playmakers in the 2021 class.

Add another name to the list Monday.

South Pauling (Ga.) tight end Miles Campbell committed to the Vols over more than 25 offers, including finalists Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and North Carolina.

The 3-star prospect is 6-3, 230 pounds and has been clocked in the 4.6-range in the 40-yard-dash.

Campbell becomes the 22nd commit in Tennessee’s class — and 15th verbal pledge since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Here’s a detailed look at what his decision means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Miles Campbell is a big athlete. He’s a hybrid. That new-age tight end people like to call them. He can flex out. He’s not the in-line blocker but he’s a guy that creates mismatches. He has a big catch radius. He has very good straight-line speed. He’s a guy who’s played a lot of receiver. He’s a good route runner. He can fight for the football. He’s a guy who’s gotten a lot stronger in the last year or year and a half. He was in that 200-pound mark then. People were asking, ‘Was he a big receiver or a flex tight end?’ He’s definitely grown into that flex tight end. He’s over 230 pounds now. Much more solid frame. Much more physical and much more aggressive.

"I think he’s taken on that confidence role, too. He thinks he can beat that guy whoever is covering him. Whether it be a defensive back or a linebacker. I like his upside. I like his potential. He needs to become a little more explosive. He can expand his route tree and can improve as a blocker, both in-line and on the perimeter, in the SEC. But what he does and what Tennessee wants him to do, and that’s create mismatches, get vertical, run that seam route and be a weapon in the red zone, he does very well.”

— Chad Simmons, Rivals analyst