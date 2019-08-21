Tennessee lost a recruiting battle to Kentucky on Tuesday when 4-star defensive lineman Tre’Vonn Rybka committed the Wildcats, but the Vols quickly rebounded with the commitment of blazing 3-star defensive back Mordecai McDaniel.



The Washington D.C. native, who is also a 55-and 100-meter champion, chose UT over Penn State and Florida and gives the Vols their 15th commitment in the 2020 class.

Here’s a closer look at what McDaniel’s decision means…

SCOUTING REPORT

THere’s a lot to like about McDaniel’s physical abilities. He’s a tall, long safety with elite speed. He has a frame that can really fill out at the next level. I’m excited to see how he develops this year with his football instincts and ability to be a playmaker on the field. I think we’re going to see him spread his wings a little bit this year as a safety.

This is a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect. He still needs to develop but you can’t substitute anything for his speed. It’s a major addition for Tennessee and McDaniel is someone I expect to contribute in a big way down the road.”

— Adam Friedman, Rivals Analyst