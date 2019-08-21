Impact Analysis: Mordecai McDaniel
Tennessee lost a recruiting battle to Kentucky on Tuesday when 4-star defensive lineman Tre’Vonn Rybka committed the Wildcats, but the Vols quickly rebounded with the commitment of blazing 3-star defensive back Mordecai McDaniel.
The Washington D.C. native, who is also a 55-and 100-meter champion, chose UT over Penn State and Florida and gives the Vols their 15th commitment in the 2020 class.
Here’s a closer look at what McDaniel’s decision means…
SCOUTING REPORT
THere’s a lot to like about McDaniel’s physical abilities. He’s a tall, long safety with elite speed. He has a frame that can really fill out at the next level. I’m excited to see how he develops this year with his football instincts and ability to be a playmaker on the field. I think we’re going to see him spread his wings a little bit this year as a safety.
This is a high-ceiling, low-floor prospect. He still needs to develop but you can’t substitute anything for his speed. It’s a major addition for Tennessee and McDaniel is someone I expect to contribute in a big way down the road.”
— Adam Friedman, Rivals Analyst
HOW MCDANIEL WILL FIT WITH THE VOLS?
A 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, McDaniel has an ideal frame for defensive back coaches Derrick Ansley and Jeremy Pruitt. He’s long but also lightening fast. He’s a thumper, too. He still needs to shore up his natural instincts, but the upside, especially in raw athleticism is there. He also plays at a school littered with D1 prospects, so he routinely plays against top competition.
With Keshawn Lawerence, Art Green and Lovie Jenkins all projected to play corner (or nickel) at Tennessee, McDaniel is true safety but could also see work at STAR, depending on his development as a prospect and how his body fills out. Like Bryce Thompson, McDaniel also offers a dynamic returner ability.
Lastly, Tennessee’s track program deserves an assist here. McDaniel is eager to play both sports and Pruitt and Tennessee were more than willing to make that happen.
WHAT MCDANIEL’S COMMITMENT MEANS FOR VOLS?
Nearly a month ago, Tennessee lost a commitment from Top 100 safety Antonio Johnson, but the Vols didn’t truly sweat it because McDaniel has long been a major priority. The Vols would welcome Johnson back in the class, but with McDaniel now on board, they’re likely to shift their focus away from the secondary and look to add several linebackers — both inside guys like Bryson Eason and Len’Neth Whitehead and pass rushers like Sav’ell Smalls and Reggie Grimes.
McDaniel also gives Tennessee another tie-in with 5-star wideout Rakim Jarrett. The nation’s No. 17 prospect remains committed to LSU, but he talks to Tee Martin regularly and is close with UT quarterback commit Harrison Bailey. Adding one of Jarrett’s teammates and friends won’t hurt Tennessee’s efforts to flip the 5-star wideout, either.