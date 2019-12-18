“He’s a bit undersized, but his potential is off the charts. I see him as a rush DE down the road. He has the quickness to really shine on 3rd-and-long situations. He could benefit from a redshirt year to bulk up then I think he can make a real impact in the SEC

The Lake Gibson (Fla.) standout held more than 24 offers and was previously committed to both FSU and UF during the cycle.

Morven Joseph committed to Tennessee over Florida State and Florida on Wednesday, choosing to leave the state to play for the Vols.

Tennessee has looked to add pass rushing help to its 2020 class throughout the cycle, and on the first day of the early signing period, the Vols beat out a pair of Sunshine State schools for a blue-chip outside linebacker.

HOW WILL JOSPEH FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?

With Darrell Taylor exhausting his eligibility, Tennessee has a major void to fill in its defense. The senior has been the team’s top pass rushing the last two seasons, finishing the 2019 regular season with 7.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Kivon Bennett will get first crack at Taylor’s snaps, but there’s plenty still available at the opposite OLB spot. The staff seemed to sour on Deandre Johnson as the year went along, and Roman Harrison could end up being a candidate to slide inside.

Quavaris Crouch remains a wild card with this group, too. Does ‘Q’ stay as an edge rusher or shift inside permanently to play alongside Henry To’oto’o?

Joseph is a bit undersized (6-3, 220) but he will have an opportunity to contribute in a situational role as a freshman. He had 13 sacks and 28 tackles for loss as a senior, showcasing natural bend and an ability to get to the quarterback.

WHAT DOES JOSEPH’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?

With the decommitment from BJ Ojulari earlier this fall, the 4-star prospect is now the first true edge rusher in the 2020 class.



That’s critical. The Vols couldn’t come up empty at outside linebacker, especially after passing on guys like Reggie Grimes, Deonate Craig and others.



The Vols did an excellent job recruiting Jospeh, hosting him on campus for a visit this summer and then keeping him warm before going all-in this December. Beating out SEC rival Florida — in one of its recruiting hot beds no less — was an added bonus, too.

The Vols were looking to pair Jospeh with Kansas commit Khari Coleman, but the New Orleans native chose to flip to TCU. We’ll see if Tennessee kicks the tires on Grimes in February or explores other OLB options.