“He’s really a three-down rush guy. He’s so quick off the ball. He’s long and lean. So athletic. That’s the reason why everybody is after him. He can bend so well. He’s so flexible. He’s got such great upside. His skills are by no means complete. He’s still to be developed, but he’s got such high upside. He has all the attributes you want to bring to the table. He’s just scratching the surface. He really doesn’t know how good he could be. That’s what it really boils down to. If he works at it. He’s just got to keep working.”

Brooks becomes the fifth commitment in Tennessee’s 2021 class from the Yellowhammer State, and No. 11th pledge overall.

The 6-5, 215-pound edge rusher from Roanoke Handley (Ala.) is the nation’s No. 53 overall prospect, per Rivals, and has visited Rocky Top perhaps more times than any other campuses over the last two years.

Tennessee dipped into Alabama and poached one of the top prospects in the country away from Auburn, Alabama and LSU, getting a verbal pledge from 4-star outside linebacker/weakside-end Dylan Brooks over the weekend.

HOW WILL BROOKS FIT WITH THE VOLS?

Tennessee pitched Brooks on playing a similar role to Darrell Taylor, who was just selected in Round 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Jeremy Pruitt, Derrick Ansley and Shelton Felton envision moving Brooks around as a hybrid 3-4 outside linebacker/4-3 end, capable of playing JACK, BUCK and weakside-end.

As a junior, Brooks had seven sacks and 16 tackles for loss, getting coached by former Troy linebacker Cedric Phillips. Brooks needs to add weight, but he has a frame very similar to Taylor — lean, long arms, broad shoulders and a neck ready to fill out.

With the Vols’ lack of pass rushers on the roster, Brooks has a real chance to compete for early playing time once he makes it to campus.

WHAT BROOKS’ COMMITMENT MEANS FOR TENNESSEE?

It’s perhaps the first true sign that Tennessee could become real players in the state of Alabama with the three-headed tandem of Pruitt, Ansley and Tee Martin.

Using their prior connections, the Vols have tried to poach some top prospects from the state the last few cycles, but they’ve swung and missed against the in-state powers.

Not this year.

Two of the Vols’ highest-rated commits come from Alabama — Brooks and 4-star wideout Jordan Mosley. It might just be a one-year blip (with as much staff turnover there’s no guarantee all three guys are here in 2021) but for now, these relationships are playing off.

Coach Whiddon noted as much, citing his connection with Tennessee’s staff, as well as Brooks’ comfort with Pruitt, Ansley and others.

“It’s huge. We know who they are. I know who they are,” Whiddon said.

“Cedric played with Derrick there at Troy. They’re all from Alabama and they were all high school coaches at one time. They know about us. They know about them. It’s almost like talking to family. (Brooks) just feels like he’s at home. He really enjoys his visits when he goes up there and gets with them. I think that’s the key to it all.”

Brooks fills a huge need for Tennessee, as the Vols are desperate for pass rush help. They hope that Bama-pipeline continues too, looking to pair Brooks with 4-star Jeremiah Williams of Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsey High. Other pass rush targets include Smael Mondon, Travali Price, Demeioun Robinson and Zavier Carter.

The Vols will have to hold off Auburn, which is just an hour away from home and where Brooks has a family connection, and LSU for the 4-star edge rusher, but they just landed a big piece to the 2021 class.