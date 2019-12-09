“Omari Thomas is another big in-state grab for the Vols and the latest fruits from the labor the staff has put into the Memphis area. Initially ranked as an offensive lineman, Thomas has shown just how talented he is by excelling on defense and having several staffs offer him there as well. Finding a player of his size with his motor and athleticism isn’t easy and that’s why he was in such high demand throughout the recruiting process. I think he will fit nicely along the Vols defensive front and the improvement that unit showed this season only helped seal the deal for Thomas down the stretch of his recruitment.”

The Top-150 prospect becomes the No. 19 commitment in Tennessee’s 2020 class. It was a team effort to land the All-American Bowl prospect, with head coach Jeremy Pruitt taking a personal approach to Thomas’ recruitment, with DC Derrick Ansley and area recruiter David Johnson heavily involved, too.

‘Big O’ is a 6-5, 300-pound star for Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, playing two ways for the Saints but projected to be an interior defensive tackle for the Vols. This past fall he started at OT and DT, finishing the season with six sacks.

HOW WILL THOMAS FIT WITH THE VOLS?

While Thomas could be an All-American offensive tackle in college, per Briarcrest coach Brian Stewart, Big O prefers to play defense in college. As a former AAU basketball player, Thomas has quick feet for a 6-5, 301-pound lineman. He offers upside as an interior rusher — much like how the Vols have utilized former 5-star Michigan transfer Aubrey Solomon.

Thomas is versatile, athletic enough to play as many as four positions in college. He displays natural instincts, quick hands and raw power at the point of attack. He could use a year in the strength and conditioning program — and concentrating on just one side of the ball should help his development — but the in-state lineman possesses all the tools to be an impact player for the Vols in the future. He likely won’t see the field much in 2020 with all the returning lineman next season, but much like Greg Emerson and Kurott Garland this past fall, expect Thomas to be a fixture up front after a year of seasoning.

WHAT DOES THOMAS’ ADDITION MEANS FOR TENNESSEE?

Hardy has trended toward the Vols for months, visiting Knoxville more than six time since the summer. He’s close with fellow commits Keshawn Lawrence and Cooper Mays, both who helped tip the scales in Tennessee’s favor.

Tennessee felt good about landing Thomas back in October, as the in-state prospect made multiple visits to Knoxville with his family, including an OV for the win over South Carolina. But Thomas continued to take visits elsewhere, with Auburn and Florida making a late push.

Still, the desire to play for Pruitt, and with fellow Memphis friends — the Whitehaven trio of Bryson Eason, Martavius French and Tamarion McDonald — was an added bonus. Thomas’ best friend and teammate Jabari Small has become a target for the Vols, too, as the duo could potentially fulfill their hopes of playing together in college.

With Thomas’ commitment, the Vols now have three defensive linemen committed — Thomas, French and Dominic Bailey — and they’re looking for as many more. Tyler Baron, a 4-star standout at Knoxville Catholic, and Octavious Oxendine will both decide on the first day of the Early Signing Period, while Alabama lineman Reginald Perry could commitment to Tennessee anytime in the near future. The Vols continue to try and flip Jay Hardy away from Auburn, too, with several other potential targets in the mix come January depending on how the ESP goes.



