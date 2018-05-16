The Vols added another blue-chip prospect to their 2019 class Wednesday, as 4-star wideout Ramel Keyton picked Tennessee over Auburn, Florida, Penn State and others.

The Marietta (Ga.) High receiver finished his junior season with 59 catches for 1,294 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn an invite to the Under Armour All-American Game.

Here’s a look at what the commitment means…

KEYTON’S SCOUTING REPORT

"Ramel Keyton is a good-get for Tennessee. He’s one of the top receivers in Georgia and one of the better (wideouts) in the country for that matter. I’ve watched him pretty close for two years. I’ve seen him in games, tape, practice, camps, 7-on-7s, and probably the thing that stands out most to me about him is just how he adjusts to the football. Whether it be in the air or it be on the ground. The quarterback is not always going to make the perfect throw, but Ramel definitely makes the tough grabs. He can make the tough catches, has great body control, very flexible with great length. He comes back to the football and he fights for the football. He has strong hands and has shown he can catch the ball in traffic.

"When it comes to guys and receivers being evaluated on speed, he’s not a burner. He’s not going to be a guy that blows it up in the 40, but he plays fast enough. He can get vertical. He can get behind defensive backs, he make the play, stretch the field and go up and high-point the ball.

"He’s a mismatch to the normal sized corner whose 5-10, 5-11 even 6-foot range. He has long arms and even plays bigger than what he is. He has to get stronger and become a better perimeter blocker on the edge, but he’s a kid who will get better and improve, both as a route runner and with strength. I love his natural playmaking ability.”

— Chad Simmons, Rivals.com Southeast Analyst