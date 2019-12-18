In a quest to continue to add size to a roster head coach Jeremy Pruitt doesn’t believe is stout enough, Tennessee landed another 6-6, 300 pound lineman Wednesday during the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Fairfield Prep School (Ala.) star Reginald Perry inked with the Vols over Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and UAB, becoming the sixth prospect north of three bills in Tennessee’s class.

The 3-star lineman visited Rocky Top twice in November, including an official visit for the regular-season finale against Vandy.

Here’s a closer look at what Perry’s commitment means…

SCOUTING REPORT

“Perry is another athlete with size, length and some versatility. He admits basketball is his first love, but he knows football is his future. If he goes all in and works in football like he has basketball over the years, he can be a strong player at Tennessee. Perry is long, he could play strongside end or eventually slide inside in Knoxville.

He does play high, he must get stronger and he will have to refine his technique, but he is athletic with length and good agility. Perry just has to want it. If he buys in, hits the weights and takes the coaching, he could end up being a very good pick up for the Vols this cycle.”

— Chad Simmons, Rivals Regional analyst