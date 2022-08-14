Impact Analysis: Rickey Gibson picks Vols over Georgia, UT's 20th pledge

Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupel picked up commit No. 20 of the 2023 class Sunday afternoon in cornerback Rickey Gibson of Trussville, Ala. The three-star chose the Volunteers over Georgia and boasts over 30 offers. It’s a much needed commitment for the Volunteers in terms of position of need as Gibson joins four-star Cristian Conyer as the cornerbacks in the Volunteers commitment class. Gibson officially visited Tennessee the second to last weekend of June and Tennessee survived a late surge from Georgia to secure the pledge. Gibson becomes the 11th overall defense commitment for Heupel and staff, the fourth defensive back and the second cornerback. The newest pledge stands in at 6-foot-1, 170-pounds and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.7.

Here’s a detailed look at what Gibson’s commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Physically speaking, he’s one of the best athletes that I’ve ever coached. This is my 20th year of coaching and we’ve had some good players out to SEC schools in recent years. He’s one of the best natural athletes that I’ve ever coached. I think he has a really high ceiling. He’s so long, fast and has great ball skills as well. He can jump out of the gym and is a real athletic kid. He’s got a really good future ahead of him as a corner. Rickey is a great kid and I think it’s important to him. He’s a guy who spends time perfecting his craft – even on his own. He’ll go get extra training on his own and I think that’s what has helped his game the past few years. His worth ethic has really helped him. The kids like Rickey. As far as being a teammate goes, he’s a great one. People will really like getting to know him.” -- Josh Floyd, Hewitt Trussville head football coach

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW GIBSON FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Gibson is a long and athletic cornerback who runs well with receivers. Whether it be in zone coverage or man, Tennessee’s new commit has no problem staying with the outside receiver and making a play on the ball. He’s physical at the point of attack and presses well when asked. He sets the edge well and comes down hill to help in the run. At cornerback, Gibson is one of the more physical players on the field – never shying away from contact. He does a nice job of reading the quarterback’s eyes, but doesn’t get caught in the backfield as he makes habits in reacting to that of his receivers – usually ending up in pass deflections. Once the ball is in the air, he runs under it. Gibson high-points the football when it’s a true 50/50 ball and is athletic enough to come away with it. With his physical nature, he’ll fit in well at the SEC level.

WHAT DOES GIBSON’S COMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?