Another day, another addition to Tennessee’s #T19 class.

After landing a pair of 4-star cornerbacks over the weekend, the Vols added a key interior defensive line piece Tuesday.

Mammoth junior college defensive tackle Savion Williams committed to the Vols after recent visits to Tennessee, UGA and West Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Lackawanna C.C. product holds 10 offers and spent two days in Knoxville for the Rocky Top cookout over the weekend.

Here’s a look at what the commitment means for Tennessee…

HOW WILL WILLIAMS FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?

Like 2018 signee Jordan Allen, Williams is a unique JUCO addition with three years to play three seasons. That’s fairly significant for the Vols, who will lose senior defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, Kyle Phillips and Alexis Johnson in 2019. Having a 6-foot-4, 320-pound plug-and-play option — for several seasons — could help key Tennessee’s defensive turnaround.

Williams expects to play multiple spots up front for the Vols. He could be a nose in a base 3-4 scheme, or slide outside as a four or five-technique strong-side end. He's strong with a high motor. He called himself a "run stuffer" — a piece noticeably absent from Tennessee's defense in recent years.