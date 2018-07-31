Impact Analysis: Savion Williams
Another day, another addition to Tennessee’s #T19 class.
After landing a pair of 4-star cornerbacks over the weekend, the Vols added a key interior defensive line piece Tuesday.
Mammoth junior college defensive tackle Savion Williams committed to the Vols after recent visits to Tennessee, UGA and West Virginia. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Lackawanna C.C. product holds 10 offers and spent two days in Knoxville for the Rocky Top cookout over the weekend.
Here’s a look at what the commitment means for Tennessee…
HOW WILL WILLIAMS FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
Like 2018 signee Jordan Allen, Williams is a unique JUCO addition with three years to play three seasons. That’s fairly significant for the Vols, who will lose senior defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, Kyle Phillips and Alexis Johnson in 2019. Having a 6-foot-4, 320-pound plug-and-play option — for several seasons — could help key Tennessee’s defensive turnaround.
Williams expects to play multiple spots up front for the Vols. He could be a nose in a base 3-4 scheme, or slide outside as a four or five-technique strong-side end. He's strong with a high motor. He called himself a "run stuffer" — a piece noticeably absent from Tennessee's defense in recent years.
I promise I'm bout that action...#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/P2CbDX1BsR— Qb’s Worst Nightmare👹 (@50reazons) July 30, 2018
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
With Williams on board, the Vols now have 18 commits — nine offensive or defensive lineman.
We’ve said it before but it’s worth repeating: Tennessee wants BEEF.
Guys like Charles Moore, a 4-star end committed to Mississippi State, and Kristian Williams, a 3-star tackle from Memphis, remain targets moving forward — as the staff isn’t going to turn away quality defensive lineman.
The additional also caps a very profitable month of July for Tennessee, as Jeremy Pruitt & Co., landed six commits in the last four weeks.
The Vols will now enter August able to selectively fill out the rest of their class — filling both needs (more DBs, a pass rusher) and chasing top targets like Darnell Wright, Quavaris Crouch, Javonta Peyton and Khris Bogle.