Impact Analysis: Sylvester Smith becomes Tennessee’s ninth 2023 commit

Tennessee added another commit for the 2023 class in Munford, Ala. defensive back Sylvester Smith. He becomes the Vols fifth defensive pledge, along with fellow defensive back Jack Luttrell, defensive lineman Nathan Robinson, linebacker Caleb Herring and lineman Trevor Duncan. The athlete can play multiple spots in the backend but the Vols like his potential at safety and maybe even the STAR position. Smith is tabbed as the No. 59 player in the class, third at the safety position and the eighth prospect out of Alabama. Tennessee’s new defensive pledge chose the Volunteers over Auburn and a host of other Southeastern Conference programs.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Sylvester Smith commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s very talented – a very talented player. He’s a very versatile player who plays on both sides of the ball for us. I believe he will be the same way at the next level, defensively. Sylvester is a guy who can sit back there in coverages and is a guy who can play up close to the line of scrimmage in the box some. He’s going to be very versatile. He’s an explosive guy who has good ball skills. Even for us offensively, he catches the ball real well and runs well after the catch. But the versatility will be the biggest thing for him at the next level. It’ll be big for him to focus on one side of the ball. His best ball is ahead of him.” -- Michael Easley, Munford High School head coach

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW SMITH FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

Smith is an athlete and will have plenty of options with the Volunteers. He can play either one of the safety spots as he runs well over the top in cover one. The defensive back is skilled in man-coverage as well, keeping pace with wideouts on the outside or in the slot, as they work across the field. The new Tennessee commit plays well in the box and around the line of scrimmage. His physicality allows him to take on blocks well and act as an added bonus in the run-game. Film shows his extended strides down the field and that helps him in defending the deep ball. Smith has good vision when reading the route tree and breaks on the ball fast. He’s quick-twitch and an instinctive player. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, the prospect packs a punch and runs his feet on contact. He plays like a linebacker, but has the speed and athleticism of a defensive back.

WHAT DOES SMITH’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?