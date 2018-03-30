Tennessee landed a key piece to its 2019 class Friday, as 3-star tight end Jackson Lowe committed to the Vols over Clemson, Alabama, Florida and others.

Lowe’s offer list (more than two dozen) notably outshines his ranking, with Tennessee making the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Cartersville (Ga.) tight end a priority since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program.

LOWE’S SCOUTING REPORT

“Lowe is a player who has really grown up in the last 18 months. It seems like he was just 200 pounds yesterday and he is now 240 pounds. He is not afraid to stick his face in there and block, but he is more comfortable getting down the field and making plays as a receiver.

He is a big target and he is very sure-handed. He knows how to receive the ball, then get up the field. He has played tough competition, he has won titles and he will be ready to play early in his career at Tennessee.

He can break tackles, he can create mismatches and he could be a real weapon in the Tennessee offense.”

— Rivals.com Southeast analyst Chad Simmons