Tennessee landed a key piece to its 2019 class Friday, as 3-star tight end Jackson Lowe committed to the Vols over Clemson, Alabama, Florida and others.
Lowe’s offer list (more than two dozen) notably outshines his ranking, with Tennessee making the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Cartersville (Ga.) tight end a priority since Jeremy Pruitt took over the program.
LOWE’S SCOUTING REPORT
“Lowe is a player who has really grown up in the last 18 months. It seems like he was just 200 pounds yesterday and he is now 240 pounds. He is not afraid to stick his face in there and block, but he is more comfortable getting down the field and making plays as a receiver.
He is a big target and he is very sure-handed. He knows how to receive the ball, then get up the field. He has played tough competition, he has won titles and he will be ready to play early in his career at Tennessee.
He can break tackles, he can create mismatches and he could be a real weapon in the Tennessee offense.”
— Rivals.com Southeast analyst Chad Simmons
HOW WILL LOWE FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?
With a new regime and offensive system, Tennessee is looking to overhaul its tight end room. The Vols are looking for bigger, more athletic “two-dimensional” tight ends.
Lowe is exactly that.
He can put is hand in the ground and make an impact as a run blocker.
He’s physical at the point of attack, but he can also flex outside and make plays down the field.
Catching passes from former 5-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, nearly half of Lowe’s receptions in 2017 went for touchdowns.
He averaged 21.3 yards per catch and finished his junior season with 16 receptions for 340 yards and six scores. Under Tyson Helton, the Vols plan to utilize more two tight end sets, so Lowe should have the chance to earn a role as a freshman.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
For one, a big recruiting win for Jeremy Pruitt. At his introductory press conference, Pruitt said, “Let’s get our hands out of our pockets, let’s roll our sleeves up and let’s get ready to get in the streets with everybody else in the SEC. If we want to get what we want, we have to outwork everyone else.”
Niedermeyer & Co., did that with Lowe. Clemson, Alabama and Auburn were all well in the picture before Tennessee’s new staff arrived in Knoxville. But a couple home run visits this spring allowed the Vols to surge ahead of their competition.
Now, Lowe, along with Jackson Lampley who deserves a major asset in luring Lowe to Rocky Top, will put on his recruiting hat for the Vols, hoping to get tight end Sean Brown to Tennessee.
Brown, who holds UT and Auburn among his top schools, could make a decision soon, and Tennessee desperately wants two tight ends in its 2019 class.