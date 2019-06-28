“Tee is a perfect combination of size and speed. He’s got a great pairing of those two traits. He’s a hard worker and one of those kids you have to run out of the weight room. He’ll be a great player. The numbers speak for themselves. He’s (gained) the weight and hasn’t gotten any slower in our times. In fact, he’s gotten a little faster. He’s gotten bigger and maintained his speed, and probably gotten a little quicker. With this size now, his durability will be better. He has high expectations for himself. He’s added really good weight.”

Here’s a closer look at what his decision means…

The Maryville (Tenn.) High standout has transformed his body after suffering a broken leg that ended his junior season, adding nearly 30 pounds to his 6-1 frame this offseason.

Tennessee kept another local standout at home, as 3-star tailback Tee Hodge committed the Vols over Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon and others.

HOW WILL HODGE FIT WITH THE VOLS?

Although some schools were recruiting Hodge as a versatile athlete, capable of playing tailback or linebacker, Tennessee has long viewed Hodge as its answer to a bigger tailback. With a downhill, one-cut system, Hodge should fit right in with Jim Chaney’s split-zone run game.



The Maryville native doesn’t lack straight-line speed either, clocking times in the 4.5s.

A year ago, Hodge rushed for 805 yards and 20 touchdowns at 205 pounds. He’s now up to 235 pounds and expects to have a monster senior season.

“He’s a big, strong athlete. A really hard worker,” Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin, who has faced Hodge each season, said.

“He’s probably as good (of a running back) that we’ve faced since I’ve been at Alcoa. We’ve had some in that category but he’s certainly the real deal. The first thing I look for in any great player is what kind of person they are and Tee is a great person.”

WHAT DOES HODGE’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?

Hodge is the second playmaker in Tennessee’s 2020 class, joining wideout Jimmy Calloway. The Vols previously had a tailback commit in Ebony Jackson, but the Kell (Ga.) product decommitted in May and recently committed to Maryland.

The Vols, looking to take two tailbacks in the class, hope to pair Hodge with a jittery speedster like Ty Jordan from Texas, who took an official visit in June, or a blue-chipper like Tank Bigsby.

Lastly, landing Hodge means Tennessee kept another valued in-state target from playing elsewhere. Hodge had ties to Kentucky (cousin’s with Randall Cobb) and several big-time programs (Oregon and Michigan) were starting to show significant interest. Hodge is part of a core in-state crop that Jeremy Pruitt and the staff targeted early and look to make the foundation of its 2020 class.