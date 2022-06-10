IMPACT ANALYSIS: Tennessee adds depth, option for future in Aussie punter

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel went down under Friday evening – or Saturday morning, Australian time – to gain the commit of punter Jackson Ross. The special teamer will be an added depth option to the specialist room for the 2022 season and will be in line to contend for the starting job next fall following the graduation of Paxton Brooks. Ross, who is 22-years-old, will have four years of eligibility and plans to arrive on campus sometime this summer. “I basically joined a program called ProKick [Australia] about 8-9 months ago and was just trying to work on my craft in punting,” Jackson told Volquest after the commitment. “Pretty much the first school I got put towards was Tennessee. I didn’t really have a hard decision to make because it’s one of the best schools you can possibility get, straight-away. “I’ve been talking to coach [Mike] Ekeler for a little bit now. It’s good to finally get it all sorted.” Here’s a detailed look at what Ross’s commitment means for Tennessee.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIGhvbm91cmVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRoYXQgSSBoYXZlIGNv bW1pdHRlZCB0byBzdHVkeSBhbmQgcGxheSBmb290YmFsbCBhdCBUaGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBUZW5uZXNzZWUgb24gZnVsbCBzY2hvbGFyc2hpcC4gPGJy Pjxicj5JIGFwcHJlY2lhdGUgYWxsIHRoZSBzdXBwb3J0LCBpbiBwYXJ0aWN1 bGFyIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Qcm9raWNr QXVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQcm9raWNrQXVzPC9hPiwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2hubnlQS0E/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvaG5ueVBLQTwvYT4gYW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGdsZWVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0 Z2xlZXM8L2E+LjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zv b3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpvc2hoZXVwZWw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hFa2VsZXJVVD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hFa2VsZXJVVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dCTz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dCTzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvVm9scz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvVm9sczwvYT4g8J+NiiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vUmpHSGw1OUJoQSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JqR0hs NTlCaEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFja3NvbiBSb3NzIChAX0phY2tzb25S b3NzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL19KYWNrc29uUm9z cy9zdGF0dXMvMTUzNTM4MTQzMzI2Njg5MjgwNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

SCOUTING REPORT

“Tennessee has recruited a great player in Jackson Ross. It’s been an absolute pleasure dealing with Tennessee. Josh [Heupel] is a great man. They are great coaches and special men. They are building something special there and it’s great to see. Some guys come in with high expectations with how they will perform within our program and develop. We always had high expectations of Ross. We put great demands on the players. That’s what you get from him - he’s a professional. He’s a great guy and great teammate who has a great sense of humor. He displays a great work ethic and has great expectations for himself. Going to Tennessee, he will step into those expectations and rise. It will be great environment with Paxton [Brooks] there, as well. It will be great competition and they will respect and assist each other in the process. They will get better. Jackson will use all of his time and never stop learning. That’s his expectation. He has great character and was a pleasure to work with. Jackson won’t be surprised by anything - Mike Ekeler will be his coach, and it was a joy to deal with him as well. I know Jackson will hit the ground running from day one. That’s the expectations for him. The fans will love him. The punting position at Tennessee is an incredible legacy. It produces consistently great specialists and I’m excited to see him there.” -- Johnny Smith, Prokick Australia Co-Founder & Kicking Coach

HOW DOES ROSS FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?

Jackson Ross will hit American soil after coming through the prestigious ProKick Australia organization. The program’s objective is to educate Australian athletes on kicking an American football and to position them towards a future at American colleges and ultimately, the NFL and other professional leagues. Some notable alumni to come through the program include Vikings punter Jordan Berry, Eagles punter Arryn Siposs, Ohio State punter Jesse Micro, Utah punter Cameron Peasley and many more. Ross has power behind his punts and is skilled in both the native rugby style of kicking, as well as the traditional drop-kick. Having the ability to perform well in both techniques was something Power 5 coaches liked when evaluating the newcomer. “I really do like mixing it up. Spiraling can be kind of repetitive, so I like mixing it up by rolling out,” Ross said of his punting style. “That’s sort of what we did growing up, so that comes natural to me. But I’m happy doing all sorts of different kicks and mixing it up.” An avid rugby player, Tennessee’s new specialist is tough and has experience taking on hits and tackling. This is important for kickers as they act as safeties on both punt and kickoff teams. Ross should get some looks at performing kickoff duties in the future, as well as holding duties on field goal team.

WHAT DOES ROSS’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?