IMPACT ANALYSIS: Tennessee adds Top-100 player in Tyre West on Signing Day

Tennessee’s highest-rated commit came down the line Wednesday afternoon when Georgia defensive lineman Tyre West committed to the Volunteers over Florida State. This is a monster get for Josh Heupel as Rodney Garner was pivotal in the process. The four-star is tabbed as the 97th-best player in the class, per Rivals, and owns a Rating of 5.9. West is considered the seventh-best defensive tackle in the nation and ninth-rated prospect out of the Peach State. At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, West has the opportunity to earn snaps right away and that’s one of the main reasons he chose Tennessee. That, along with the Garner effect, could position the Tift County standout as one charged with replacing Matthew Butler, Ja’Quain Blakely and Caleb Tremblay. West was I town for an official visit this past weekend.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Tyre West commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

"West is a disruptor along the defensive line. He can still get bigger which adds even more to his ceiling and his ability but he can shoot gaps, chase people down in the backfield, finish plays and do all the things that make offensive linemen have nightmares about blocking him on every play." -- Adam Gorney, Director of Recruiting for Rivals

HIGHLIGHT TAPE

HOW WEST FITS IN WITH THE VOLS

The new Tennessee defensive lineman is big, strong and powerful. He’s usually no match for anyone at the prep level. Lining up on the edge, West displays a great burst out of his stance and parlays that into the backfield to get after the passer. He splits double-teams on routine and does a nice job with his hands, attacking offensive lineman. When the four-star gets into the backfield, he finishes tackles well. He’s got decent speed and pursues the run from the backside. A trademark of good defensive lineman, West plays the ‘piano’ down the line of scrimmage and that carries him to the play. Moving forward, refining his mechanics will be key as he won’t be stronger than everyone at the SEC level. Learning more moves for when on the edge and learning different techniques for attacking interior offensive lineman will be of importance. West has all the tools to be good at this level, but the guidance and coaching of Garner could make them even better.

WHAT DOES A TYRE WEST COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?