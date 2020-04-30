Tennessee has put the V in virtual recruiting during the COVID-19 shutdown, coming up with victory after victory on the trail in just the last week.

On Thursday, the Vols’ red-hot recruiting momentum continued with 4-star linebacker Terrence Lewis choosing UT over Texas A&M and Nebraska.

Like defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, who gave his verbal pledge to the Vols earlier this week, Lewis is a former Florida commit who has seemed destined to leave the state after eliminating the Gators from his list of finalists last month.

As the nation’s No. 19 overall recruit, Lewis becomes Tennessee’s highest-ranked prospect in the class, leapfrogging outside linebacker Dylan Brooks (No. 52 overall).

SCOUTING REPORT

"This is obviously a huge commitment for Tennessee. Terrence is a versatile guy. He pops off the page. I've seen him play outside and I've seen him play inside. He covers well enough. But the more I watch him I do think he's an inside guy at the next level. His shoulders are getting bigger, broader. He was an intricate part of a state championship team last year. The heart and soul of that defense for Northwestern. He parted ways with Northwestern and now is going to Chaminade-Madonna Prep, dropping down a classification. He really should dominate that classification.

He's one of the elite athletes in Florida. He has enormous upside. Great range for a middle linebacker and a guy who really shines on film because he likes to hit. He's good enough in pass coverage, but in run support, when it comes to lowering the boom on guys that's where he really shines. Plugging holes. Bringing down ball carriers. That's what you really see in person and on film. Tennessee should be trilled about this."

— Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Florida analyst