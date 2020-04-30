Impact Analysis: Terrence Lewis
Tennessee has put the V in virtual recruiting during the COVID-19 shutdown, coming up with victory after victory on the trail in just the last week.
On Thursday, the Vols’ red-hot recruiting momentum continued with 4-star linebacker Terrence Lewis choosing UT over Texas A&M and Nebraska.
Like defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson, who gave his verbal pledge to the Vols earlier this week, Lewis is a former Florida commit who has seemed destined to leave the state after eliminating the Gators from his list of finalists last month.
As the nation’s No. 19 overall recruit, Lewis becomes Tennessee’s highest-ranked prospect in the class, leapfrogging outside linebacker Dylan Brooks (No. 52 overall).
SCOUTING REPORT
"This is obviously a huge commitment for Tennessee. Terrence is a versatile guy. He pops off the page. I've seen him play outside and I've seen him play inside. He covers well enough. But the more I watch him I do think he's an inside guy at the next level. His shoulders are getting bigger, broader. He was an intricate part of a state championship team last year. The heart and soul of that defense for Northwestern. He parted ways with Northwestern and now is going to Chaminade-Madonna Prep, dropping down a classification. He really should dominate that classification.
He's one of the elite athletes in Florida. He has enormous upside. Great range for a middle linebacker and a guy who really shines on film because he likes to hit. He's good enough in pass coverage, but in run support, when it comes to lowering the boom on guys that's where he really shines. Plugging holes. Bringing down ball carriers. That's what you really see in person and on film. Tennessee should be trilled about this."
— Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com Florida analyst
HOW LEWIS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?
While listed as an outside linebacker by nearly every recruiting service, Lewis prospects as a versatile linebacker who fits exactly in the mold of what Jeremy Pruitt is looking for at the position— a 4X4 playmaker who can play all four downs at all four positions.
For a state title team at Northwestern, Lewis recorded 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and three picks as a junior. He recently transferred to Chaminade-Madonna Prep.
Rivals.com recently compared Lewis’ game and athleticsm to former Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay, who was a blue-chip recruit and posted some of the more ridiculous SPARQ numbers at the 2020 NFL Combine.
At 6-1, 200 pounds, he needs to add weight but projects as a potential successor to Henry To’oto’o.
WHAT DOES LEWIS’ COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Jeremy Pruitt & Co., have this thing humming. Straight smoke.
The Vols have landed four blue-chippers in five days — with Lewis joining Brooks, Wilcoxson and wideout Julian Nixon. They also added a bruising tailback in Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. standout Tiyon Evans.
Originally, Lewis wasn’t set to commit to Tennessee so quickly. Just recently, the 4-star had indicated a desire to take some official visits before settling on the Vols, Aggies or Cornhuskers.
But Tennessee’s recent momentum + the work of Brian Niedermeyer resulted in landing another top prospect.
The Vols now have 15 commits and a Top 5 class. They don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, either, as they’re currently the favorites for quarterback Kaiden Salter, offensive lineman Colby Smith and defensive back De'Shawn Rucker.