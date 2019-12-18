It look a longer than many hoped, but in the end, Tennessee landed a blue-chip prospect from its own backyard. Despite a strong push by Kentucky, Knox Catholic standout Tyler Baron decided to play his college ball on Rocky Top, giving the Vols another 4-star in-state lineman in their 2020 class. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound end inked with Tennessee on Wednesday, becoming the second-highest ranked signee in the class. Here’s a closer look at what his commitment means… SCOUTING REPORT “His athleticism really shocks you when you see it. When you see how he can run and move for a guy his size. It’s impressive. He had a big year for us. He’s worked harder than he ever has before." — Steve Matthews, Knoxville Catholic head coach

HOW BARON WILL FIT IN WITH THE VOLS? In Jeremy Pruitt’s hybrid 3-4 scheme, Baron projects as a defensive end, capable of playing with his hand in the dirt or even standing up at times. He emerged as a Top 100 player this spring/summer after dominating at the Nashville Opening Regional, where he ran a 4.79 at 255 pounds and was the most consistent pass rusher in 1-on-1 drills. “He has a suddenness off the ball,” Matthews said. “The way he moves at his size is different. He can turn the corner on the pass rush, and he’s strong enough to play against the run.” The question is how much bigger Baron might get? He has the frame and neck to hold 280 pounds. He’s also athletic enough to possibly get a look situationally at tight end, where he also plays for Knox Catholic.