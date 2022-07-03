Impact Analysis: Vols close the deal, edge out Kentucky for Cristian Conyer

Tennessee picked up a big-time recruiting victory on Sunday, holding on for the commit of four-star cornerback Cristian Conyer to the 2023 class. The Bowling Green, Ky. native is the top-player from the Bluegrass State and Kentucky made a strong, late push to try and keep the blue-chipper from leaving the state. UT led in this recruitment from the get-go, but Mark Stoops wouldn’t go down without a fight. The Vols won out in the end and have now added a critical piece to their defensive committed class. Conyer becomes the 14th member of the Volunteers 2023 class, the ninth on the defensive side and the first cornerback of the cluster. The South Warren standout measures in at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds and is considered the 15th-best cornerback of the class with a Rivals Rating of 5.8. Conyer now joins fellow defensive back commits – all safeties – John Slaughter, Sylvester Smith and Jack Luttrell.

Here’s a detailed look at what Conyer’s commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“Cristian Conyer is a true athlete. He can be very valuable at wide reliever, which we’ve seen him take short passes, make people miss and take it to the house. He can stretch the field and put real pressure on defensive backs with that speed and athletic ability. Or, he can flip over and play corner – knock passes away, be physical and run with any receiver in the country. You usually put your best athletes on defense. With a kid that has that athletic ability, Josh Heupel and his staff are going to find ways to get him on the field and be a contributor.” -- Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director for Rivals

HIGHLIGHTS

HOW DOES CONYER FIT IN WITH THE VOLS?

Tennessee’s new commit is an athlete and South Warren uses him all over the field to make the most impact. Defensively, which is where he’ll fit into the Power 5 game, he’s physical at the cornerback position. He sets the edge well with the outside run game and isn’t afraid to come downhill and aid in tackling. His back-pedal is great and he changes directions well. Conyer’s hips are fluid and he doesn’t lose a step when receivers break on their routes. The prospect displays good eye discipline, not fixating on the quarterback in the backfield. Instead, the cornerback keeps his focus on the receiver at hand in man-coverage and shows great awareness while playing zone for other receivers who enter his territory. Conyer is good in pressing the receiver off the line of scrimmage and high-points the football when it’s in the air, winning most of the 50/50 battles. Though he will play cornerback at Tennessee, Conyer is used as a weapon on offense at the high school level for South Warren. At receiver, they get the ball in his hands in several different ways, such as jet sweeps, screen passes and boundary attacks. He has been seen to line up in the backfield at times and shows good patience and vision when finding a hole. Conyer runs good routes and displays great speed to get behind the defense. The prospect also has great awareness while working the sideline, knowing the cornerback will use that against him as an extra defender. Tennessee made Conyer a priority very early in the Josh Heupel tenure because of his raw athletic ability. Those traits have only grown over time and he will end up being one of the more important pieces to this Volunteer signing class.

WHAT DOES CONYER’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?