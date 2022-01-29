IMPACT ANALYSIS: Vols earn commit from Jayson Jenkins ahead of Signing Day

With Signing Day just around the corner, Tennessee added to its 2022 class by picking up the commitment of defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins. The three-star emerged as a priority target for the Volunteers and Rodney Garner following the Early Signing Period with Tennessee officially offering the Lawrenceville, N.J. native earlier this month. The versatile defensive lineman is tabbed as the 17th-rated prospect out of the state of New Jersey and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.6. A three-star, Jenkins’ stock picked up some steam over the past month as programs – like Tennessee – continued wrapping up the 2022 cycle trying to solidify their top-needs. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound standout from Notre Dame High School chose the Volunteers over the likes of fellow Southeastern Conference foes, Florida and Missouri, among others. Tennessee’s newest commit is currently on campus for his official visit and will put pen to paper, becoming a Volunteer, on Wednesday’s Signing Day. He’ll join the class of 20 signees and link up with fellow defensive linemen Tyre West and Jordan Phillips in the group.

Here’s a detailed look at what a Jayson Jenkins commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s a great young man who is a hard worker. The sky is the limit for him with his talent and his football future. He’s a great kid. He’s got an explosive first-step. He uses his hands really well and has a relentless pursuit. Jayson is a very instinctive player and a real competitor. I think he will fit in great [with Tennessee]. He is a relentlessly hard worker who is really committed to football. He’s got that switch that goes on that you need in a defensive lineman. We have played him inside and outside – really, all over the field. He’s got a mean-streak and I think he’s going to do great.” -- Sean Clancy, Notre Dame HS Head Coach

HIGHLIGHT TAPE

HOW JENKINS FITS IN WITH THE VOLS

Jenkins will be a work in progress at the next level, but he does have size on his side. With a solid base, the defensive lineman has room to add some good weight and that will be critical to survive in SEC play. Expect the 2022 signee to arrive in summer and start benefitting immediately from Tennessee’s strength & conditioning program as overall strength needs to be improved. Tennessee sees a lot of potential and an extremely high ceiling for Jenkins. He displays great use of his hands when combating offensive linemen. Whether it’s a dip-and-rip, swat-and-rip or simple hand-placement under the chest plate, Jenkins’ hands are his best attribute. Couple that with a dynamic spin move used following a firm plant-foot, the three-star was consistently in the backfield harassing opposing quarterbacks. The prospect also possesses a high motor as his tape shows him chasing down ball-carriers from the backside, often. He’s athletic and versatile. As time goes on and his body continues to transform, Rodney Garner will have some options on where to play Jenkins – who repped at every technique on the defensive line at the high school level.

WHAT DOES A JAYSON JENKINS COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSSEE?