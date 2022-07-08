Impact Analysis: Vols grab much needed tackle in Shamurad Umarov
Tennessee brings in its third commitment of the week and the second in a many days as three-star offensive tackle Shamurad Umarov announced his intentions to attend the University of Tennessee Friday afternoon.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound lineman picks the Vols over the home state Georgia Bulldogs, who have shown great interest of late. Umarov becomes Tennessee’s 16th commit for the Class of 2023 and the seventh on the offensive side of the football. He joins three-star Ayden Bussell as offensive linemen in the class, giving the Vols one guard and one tackle at current standing.
Umarov is a three-star rated prospect, per Rivals, and owns a Rival Rating of 5.7. He felt good about the Vols following his official visit weekend in June and solidified his decision this past week after discussing it with family.
Here’s a detailed look at what Umarov’s commitment means for Tennessee.
SCOUTING REPORT
“Sham’s ceiling is through the roof and the reason for that is because he’s still relatively new to the sport. His body is still developing – he’s put on almost 100 pounds and this will be his third year starting on varsity. He’s really just now starting to hit his stride and realizing what his potential can be.
The separation he creates in the pass game and finishing – not giving up too much – is dominant. His combos-to-backside and second level are unreal. The path he creates in the run-game is unreal – wide zone specifically. His weight room presence, he doesn’t skip reps in there. That has shown throughout his career here.
He’s incredibly long. In terms of what we do schematically, we cross-train all summer, so he’s taken snaps at center and guard. He’s never taken a live in-game snap there, but he’s trained. I do see him as a tackle at the next level. He plays left tackle for us, but he’s play right tackle at times.”
-- Liam Corley, Denmark offensive line coach
HIGHLIGHTS
HOW UMAROV FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?
Tennessee’s new offensive line pledge plays the left tackle position well. Umarov has a good base and doesn’t give up much ground in his pass-set. He often takes defenders where they want to go – not working against the grain – and running them out of their lanes towards the quarterback. His vision is good as well and he does a nice job of picking up blitzing linebackers or looping defensive tackles in passing situations.
He also works combos, scoops and fold blocks well with his offensive guard to his right.
Umarov is good in the pass, but the best part of his game is his run blocking. He’s a mauler and puts defenders on skates. The tackle is strong and utilizes that upper body strength to pancake defensive ends, clearing a path. But his feet are great, always moving, and give him more power behind his blocks. Umarov is dominant in down blocks and proficient in out blocks. He does a great job of getting up to the second level of the defense.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder plays the position the right way and belongs in the Southeastern Conference. Once he gets to Tennessee, reworking some fundamental technique will be of importance, such as stance and staying low. Umarov has all the tools to be successful in this league and it won’t take him long to crack the two-deep at a tackle position, once he adjusts to the pace of Tennessee’s offense.
WHAT DOES UMAROV’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
It’s big, as the Vols reel in their first offensive tackle of the class. Ayden Bussell can play tackle, but he’s more of a guard in this offense. With five-star Nico Iamaleava at quarterback, Tennessee must protect him in years to come and adding quality offensive tackle play is an absolute priority.
The commitment means the Vols are halfway to their July goal in terms of the position. Priority offensive tackle target Lucas Simmons is set to make his decision between Tennessee and Florida State on Monday. Fellow offensive tackle prospect Stanton Ramil is nearing a decision as well. Tennessee hopes to add at least one of the remaining two before the month of July concludes. Adding that prospect – or both – to go along with Umarov and Bussell makes for a solid foundation on the offensive line for this class.
Looking ahead, Tennessee will likely say goodbye to Darnell Wright after the 2022 season. Glen Elarbee should return Gerald Mincey, Dayne Davis and JJ Crawford as offensive tackles for 2023, so the immediate need for depth is a priority. Brian Grant, who was a part of the 2022 signing class is also on the roster – as is Addison Nichols, who can play tackle. William Parker is also an option down the line, if needed.
With the Alpharetta, Ga. native now joining the class, the Vols are still on commitment watch over the weekend and in the coming weeks. Linebacker target Jalen Smith plans to announce his decision on Sunday, Simmons will go on Monday, while Ramil and wide receiver Nathan Leacock shouldn’t be too far behind.