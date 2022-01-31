IMPACT ANALYSIS -- Vols land key in-state piece in Bussell

Tennessee’s third commitment for the class of 2023 is offensive lineman Ayden Bussell. Bussell joins tight end Ethan Davis and defensive back Jack Luttrell as commitments and the Mt. Juliet, Tennessee standout is the first in-state commitment for the Vols.





SCOUTING REPORT





His length is atypical but when you combine good length with being able to bend that’s what we look for. I know that’s what the next level looks for. You add in can he do it academically and the answer is yes. He’s hovering around a 4.0 GPA. Where’s his family at? They are all in. They are motivated. Is he nasty between the whistles? Yes. When you get those boxes checked, you start bigger schools to come in and ask about his future. Obviously that’s what’s happened here.

I think in today’s game especially with where he’s committed alot of it is can I stay in he box and protect the passer. He’s as good as we have had at that. Then flip the switch and be able to get to the second level and block a linebacker. Be athletic enough to do that. He’s adept at doing that.

We have done a lot of tempo stuff. Not quite at Tennessee’s pace but we have done tempo stuff and you have to be in shape to do that. That’s a quality he possesses. He is a two sport guy. He’s done a really good job throwing the shot and discus for track. — Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry