IMPACT ANALYSIS -- Vols land key in-state piece in Bussell
Tennessee’s third commitment for the class of 2023 is offensive lineman Ayden Bussell. Bussell joins tight end Ethan Davis and defensive back Jack Luttrell as commitments and the Mt. Juliet, Tennessee standout is the first in-state commitment for the Vols.
Here’s a detailed look at what Bussell’s commitment means for Tennessee
SCOUTING REPORT
His length is atypical but when you combine good length with being able to bend that’s what we look for. I know that’s what the next level looks for. You add in can he do it academically and the answer is yes. He’s hovering around a 4.0 GPA. Where’s his family at? They are all in. They are motivated. Is he nasty between the whistles? Yes. When you get those boxes checked, you start bigger schools to come in and ask about his future. Obviously that’s what’s happened here.
I think in today’s game especially with where he’s committed alot of it is can I stay in he box and protect the passer. He’s as good as we have had at that. Then flip the switch and be able to get to the second level and block a linebacker. Be athletic enough to do that. He’s adept at doing that.
We have done a lot of tempo stuff. Not quite at Tennessee’s pace but we have done tempo stuff and you have to be in shape to do that. That’s a quality he possesses. He is a two sport guy. He’s done a really good job throwing the shot and discus for track. — Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry
HOW BUSSELL FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?
At 6-5, 291 pounds Bussell has the size and length to play tackle or he could play guard. Bussell brings good athleticism and a real knowledge for the game.
He’s been a part of a tempo offense and he plays with a good bit of nastiness. He finishes blocks well in the run game at the high school level and has good strength level in pass protection. The offensive line is a developmental position but Bussell has a lot of tools for Glen Elarbee to work with.
Bussell is also from the state of Tennessee and recruiting success in state remains a priority for Josh Heupel and his staff.
The Vols signed just two in-state players in their first full recruiting class so having more in-state success is a major priority in the class of ’23 and landing the best offensive lineman in the state is a huge start for the program.
WHAT DOES BUSSELL’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?
Two key things — one Bussell is from Tennessee and winning more in-state recruiting battles is a huge priority. Two he’s playing a position of major need for the Vols.
Tennessee could take 5, maybe even 6 offensive lineman in the class of 2023 as they try to build their depth. Projecting two years out, there will be a high turnover of players at the offensive line spot.
The Vols did sign 4 and take an offensive transfer last month, but projecting ahead the next two years, Tennessee must go heavy in the 2023 class on the offensive line and getting Bussell is a huge start.
In-state Brycen Sanders from Chattanooga has seen his stock rise and he’s a priority for Coach Ellarbee. Knoxville Catholic High School lineman Trevor Duncan is another instate guy on Tennessee’s board.
North Carolina’s Sam Pendleton recently attended the Vols junior day and is high on the Vols board along with fellow North Carolina stand out Sullivan Absher.
For Josh Heupel, Bussell has to be the start of things both in state recruiting at all positions as well as the start of building a deep and talented class of offensive linemen 2023. And it’s a nice start.