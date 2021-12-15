IMPACT ANALYSIS: Vols win again with James Pearce addition

On a day that’s already witnessed Tennessee securing two big-time targets on National Signing Day, the Vols hauled in another with pass-rusher James Pearce. The four-star has been a longtime priority target for Josh Heupel and staff as the Charlotte, N.C. native ventured west to Knoxville on several occasions this fall. Pearce is tabbed as the nation’s 164th-best prospect and owns a Rivals Rating of 5.9. The 6-foot-5, 220 pounder is pegged ninth at his position and is considered to be North Carolina’s fifth-best prospect in the class. The fear was Pearce holding off until February to sign. If that were to be the case, the interest level would skyrocket. But wanting to put it away, Tennessee won out over South Carolina and others on Day 1 of the Early Signing Period.

Here's a detailed look at what a James Pearce commitment means for Tennessee.

SCOUTING REPORT

"Pearce is a really great edge-rushing prospect that has a lot to learn about the finer points of the game, but you can't teach his physical ability. He's about 6-foot-5 and more than 220 pounds. He's very explosive out of his stance. He's very strong as well, even though he may not look it. He does a great job of getting his hands on the ball carrier and getting them to the ground. But, he's really a pass-rushing specialist. He is really good at disengaging offensive linemen once they try to get out of their stance and get a push on him. He gets into the backfield and creates ciaos. I'm excited to see what the future looks like for him once he's in a college strength & conditioning program and has a chance to physically develop and get some quality coaching under his belt. A great job by Tennessee getting this signature in the early signing period when it looked like he as going to hold off and wait to sign in February." -- Adam Friedman, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst / Rankings Director

HIGHLIGHT TAPE

HOW PEARCE FITS IN WITH THE VOLS

Pearce is a dynamic player who fits perfectly into what Tim Banks and Mike Ekeler want in a LEO. He’s long and shows good bend off the edge. He’s got a high-motor and chases down ball carriers from the backside. He’s strong with his bullrush and able to split double-teams with ease. The SEC will be a whole different challenge, naturally, so Pearce will need to fine tune his skills before he’s game-ready. Though, that doesn’t mean he can’t get some early run in this defense. Pearce is good out of a two-point stance and can play in space when needed. He finishes, running through with the tackle and always keeps his feet moving.

WHAT DOES A JAMES PEARCE COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?