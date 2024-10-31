Advertisement
in other news
Impact analysis: What 4-star WR Tyreek King brings to Tennessee
Looking at what four-star wide receiver Tyreek King is bringing to Tennessee football.
• Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee
2026 four-star wide receiver Tyreek King chooses to stay home and commits to Tennessee football.
• Dale Dowden
I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25
What happened in the video game simulation of Tennessee and Kentucky football.
• Ryan Sylvia
Injury report: Kentucky's Gerald Mincey to miss return to Tennessee
The initial availability report for Tennessee vs. Kentucky
• Noah Taylor
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler tabbed First Team All-SEC by league coaches
The Vols' senior guard continues to earn preseason accolades.
• Noah Taylor
in other news
Impact analysis: What 4-star WR Tyreek King brings to Tennessee
Looking at what four-star wide receiver Tyreek King is bringing to Tennessee football.
• Ryan Sylvia
COMMIT ALERT: 2026 4-star WR Tyreek King staying home, picks Tennessee
2026 four-star wide receiver Tyreek King chooses to stay home and commits to Tennessee football.
• Dale Dowden
I simulated Tennessee vs. Kentucky on College Football 25
What happened in the video game simulation of Tennessee and Kentucky football.
• Ryan Sylvia
Impact analysis: What 3-star LB Brenden Anes is bringing to Tennessee
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Tennessee
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE
Advertisement
Advertisement