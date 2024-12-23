Tennessee vs. MTSU: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee has entered its final stretch before a daunting SEC slate that will test its No. 1 billing.

The Vols have two games left in non-conference play to round out December, beginning Monday night with an in-state clash against Middle Tennessee State at Food City Center.

Tennessee has dominated up to this point, running out to a commanding 11-0 start where even in its one late-game test it managed to survive at the buzzer on Jordan Gainey's walk-off layup to beat Illinois on the road two weeks ago.

The Vols are overwhelming favorites in each of their next two games before they open conference play against Arkansas in January. The line against the Blue Raiders favors Tennessee by 26.5 points and KenPom has the Vols winning by 23 on their home floor.

MTSU has the makeup of perhaps the most challenging mid-major team on Tennessee's schedule. The Blue Raiders are 9-3 and have won four of their last five, including wins over UAB and Lipscomb.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up, from projected lineups to notes of interest.