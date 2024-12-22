Tennessee football DB Christian Harrison to transfer

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Defensive back Christian Harrison will enter the transfer portal, one day after the Vols’ season ended in a 42-17 loss at Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Harrison arrived at Tennessee as a part of its 2022 signing class, inking with the Vols as a three-star prospect out of Woodward Academy in College Park, Georgia.

He appeared in eight games as a freshman that season, splitting time between defensive back and special teams, but played in just five games last season before earning a redshirt.

Harrison played his biggest role on the defense this past season, playing at STAR along with freshman Boo Carter after projected starter Jourdan Thomas suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Harrison is the ninth Tennessee player to enter the portal since it opened earlier this month and is the second defensive back to transfer, joining Jordan Matthews, who transferred to Vanderbilt last week.

The current transfer portal window closes on Dec. 28.