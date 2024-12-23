Tennessee DL Jayson Jenkins to enter transfer portal

ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Tennessee redshirt sophomore defensive lineman is the latest defender to make plans to exit the program after the Vols' season ended in a loss at Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

The 6-foot-6, 257-pound Jenkins was a three-star prospect out of Notre Dame High School in New Jersey in Tennessee's 2022 signing class, picking the Vols over Boston College, Indiana and others.

Jenkins appeared in one game as a freshman in 2022 and earned a redshirt. He played in six games and totaled tackles and one tackle for loss as a redshirt freshman last season and planned to enter the portal before deciding to stick with the program.

Jenkins was contributor in Tennessee's deep defensive line rotation this past season. He had nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

With Jenkins heading to the portal, the Vols now have 10 scholarship players that have entered or have transferred elsewhere since the window opened earlier this month.

Jenkins joins linebacker Jalen Smith and defensive backs Jordan Matthews and Christian Harrison as the other Tennessee defensive players to transfer.

Jenkins will have two years of eligibility remaining.