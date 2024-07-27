Impact analysis: What 4-star safety Lagonza 'Shaedy' Hayward brings to Vols
Tennesse has reeled in one of the top defensive backs in the 2025 class.Lagonza 'Shaedy' Hayward has picked the Vols over other big-time offers to provide additional support in Tennessee's secondar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news