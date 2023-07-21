Following Spillman's pledge to Josh Heupel and the Vols, VolReport takes a closer look at what the four-star is bringing to Rocky Top.

The four-star showcases great awareness at the linebacker position. He is able to quickly diagnose the play and react accordingly. This helps place him one step ahead of the opposition and his instincts allow him to make a play on the ball with his exceptional athletic traits.

Edwin Spillman is ranked as one of the top rising seniors in Tennessee, and for good reason. At linebacker, he displays cerebral play, speed and versatility.

Athletically, Spillman's best trait is his acceleration and closing speed. Once he quickly identifies the play, his extraordinary acceleration allows him to come in fast and quickly put an end to the play. This part of his game extends to his innate abilities as a blitzer, which also makes him extremely effective at spying on the quarterback.

He is also a very versatile weapon on defense, which made him an effective leader for one of the best high school defenses in the entire nation. He can effectively line up at both inside and outside linebacker positions while also making plays off the edge. He can be a factor against the pass with his nimble feet and IQ, as well.

He will of course benefit from getting into an SEC strength program but could potentially play early at Tennessee.

Overall, Edwin Spillman possesses a lot of traits that are valuable to the Vols' defense. With Aaron Beasley and Keenan Pili moving on after this season, the opportunity presents itself for him to use those traits early on special teams and defense.

Other players that will compete for spots in the linebacker rotation next season include Elijah Herring, Arion Carter, Kalib Perry, Jeremiah Telander, Jalen Smith and Jordan Burns.

Burns is the only other current linebacker commit in the class. The staff continues to pursue Chris Cole, who will visit at the end of the month, as well.