News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 16:12:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Impact Analysis: What are the Vols getting in OL James Robinson?

G8hwnrqwzhpu9no4zqgb
Jesse Simonton • VolQuest
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — With mom's blessing, James Robinson became Tennessee's 13th commitment in its 2020 class on Thursday. The 3-star lineman from Carver High (Ala.) picked the Vols over Auburn, Texa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}