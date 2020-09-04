VolQuest - Impact analysis: William Griffin-Parker



Tennessee’s week of making recruiting news continued Friday as the Vols stayed in the trenches landing their second offensive lineman this week in Nashville’s William Griffin-Parker. Tennessee flipped J’Marion Gooch from Auburn on Monday.

Griffin-Parker becomes the third offensive line commitment in the class of 2021 and is the 26th verbal pledge for the Vols.

Here’s a details look at what Griffin-Parker commitment means for Tennessee

SCOUTING REPORT

“He’s a very gifted athlete. He can move for a big guy. He has some gifts that God gave him that not everyone has, to be able to move that that size, to have the feet that he has and be light on his feet.

“We knew his sophomore year we had something special. We had to fine tune him and develop him to curve his mind in the right direction for him to understand what it takes to be an elite player.

“I think the biggest thing is just to keep developing in the weight room. The meal plan and the diet plan in college is going make his game go to a different level.” — Pearl-Cohn head coach Tony Brunetti

HOW GRIFFIN-PARKER FITS IN WITH THE VOLS?

At 6-5, 310 pounds Griffin-Parker projects as a tackle at the next level and Tennessee’s offensive line focus in this class is the tackle position. Now, if tackle is not the best fit for Griffin-Parker after he arrives on campus he could slide inside and play guard. Tennessee has long coveted the Pearl-Cohn prospect because of his athletic ability and feet. The Vols weren’t the only one’s as Griffin-Parker committed to Jeremy Pruitt and company over Alabama, Florida, Auburn, LSU and Kentucky. He’s a really good fit for Tennessee because physically his make up is exactly what Will Friend wants. Athletic, light on his feet and plenty of room to grow and develop. For Griffin-Parker the opportunity to develop is there as he won’t be forced into action before he’s ready because of the experience the Vols will have at tackle in 2021 when he arrives.

WHAT DOES GRIFFIN-PARKER’S COMMITMENT MEAN FOR TENNESSEE?