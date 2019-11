With the Early Signing Period less than three weeks away (Dec. 18), Tennessee is set to host a slew of 2020 targets on campus for its regular-season finale against Vandy today at 4 p.m. (SEC Network).

The Vols have a trio of official visitors (all outside linebackers/weakside defensive ends) in town, as well as priority prospects like Tyler Baron and Le'Neth Whitehead.

Here's a look at who all is expected on Rocky Top today...