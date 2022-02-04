Impressive 2025 linebacker Jakaleb Faulk adds Vols to offer list

Jakaleb Faulk just completed his freshman season at Highland Home, but the 2025 outside linebacker is already racking up the Power 5 offers. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete already looks like an upperclassman. His progression over the next few seasons will likely result in an accelerated climb up the recruiting rankings. Tennessee entered the running this past weekend, getting in on the ground floor with an offer following an on-campus unofficial visit “It’s a great thing. A good school and a great opportunity,” the rising sophomore said of the Vols offer. “Their football team – I know a little about them. They play physical. I don’t know much about their linebackers, but I know Tennessee is a really good school.” Kentucky, Florida State, UCF and Austin-Peay are also on the offer list as of now and before coming to Knoxville on Sunday, Faulk was at Clemson checking out the Tigers program.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WZXJ5IGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIHRo ZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIFRlbm5lc3NlZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0JPP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0JPPC9hPiDwn42KIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIZXVwZWxVVD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hIZXVwZWxVVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Wb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZvbF9Gb290 YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkU2lt bW9uc18/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENoYWRTaW1tb25zXzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZW1ldHJpY0RXYXJyZW4/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERlbWV0cmljRFdhcnJlbjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TV2lsdGZvbmcyNDc/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNXaWx0Zm9uZzI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBhZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcFZU SUJLeHNUSCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BWVElCS3hzVEg8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgamFrYWxlYiBmYXVsayAoQHlvYm9pamo0MSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95b2JvaWpqNDEvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODc5MTQzODEy NTQwNDk3OTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzMCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“Coaches are telling me in recruitment that I have time to improve, and they will be recruiting me hard. They like how I play and think I’m a great kid,” the linebacker said. “I’m good at reading plays. I can tell where the ball is going. “As a linebacker, you’ve got to be the first one to know so you can notify the secondary and the line. I’m good at visualizing plays and stuff like that. And I’ll come down hill.” Rodney Garner is handling the recruitment for the Volunteers and is already familiar with the family. Jakaleb’s older brother, four-star 2023 defensive end Keldric Faulk, was also in town Sunday as the Tennessee coaching staff is now making it a family affair. “He’s a great coach. He has a lot of energy and told us a lot of good stuff today,” the 2025 prospect told Volquest. “At first they showed us the facilities. Then we took a photo shoot, showed us around campus where the dorms are and where study hall is. They showed us the field, the locker room and the new renovations.”