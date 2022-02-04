Impressive 2025 linebacker Jakaleb Faulk adds Vols to offer list
Jakaleb Faulk just completed his freshman season at Highland Home, but the 2025 outside linebacker is already racking up the Power 5 offers.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete already looks like an upperclassman. His progression over the next few seasons will likely result in an accelerated climb up the recruiting rankings.
Tennessee entered the running this past weekend, getting in on the ground floor with an offer following an on-campus unofficial visit
“It’s a great thing. A good school and a great opportunity,” the rising sophomore said of the Vols offer. “Their football team – I know a little about them. They play physical. I don’t know much about their linebackers, but I know Tennessee is a really good school.”
Kentucky, Florida State, UCF and Austin-Peay are also on the offer list as of now and before coming to Knoxville on Sunday, Faulk was at Clemson checking out the Tigers program.
“Coaches are telling me in recruitment that I have time to improve, and they will be recruiting me hard. They like how I play and think I’m a great kid,” the linebacker said. “I’m good at reading plays. I can tell where the ball is going.
“As a linebacker, you’ve got to be the first one to know so you can notify the secondary and the line. I’m good at visualizing plays and stuff like that. And I’ll come down hill.”
Rodney Garner is handling the recruitment for the Volunteers and is already familiar with the family. Jakaleb’s older brother, four-star 2023 defensive end Keldric Faulk, was also in town Sunday as the Tennessee coaching staff is now making it a family affair.
“He’s a great coach. He has a lot of energy and told us a lot of good stuff today,” the 2025 prospect told Volquest. “At first they showed us the facilities. Then we took a photo shoot, showed us around campus where the dorms are and where study hall is. They showed us the field, the locker room and the new renovations.”
While the recruiting process is just starting for younger brother Jakaleb, brother Keldric is well-seasoned. With over 20 offers, the 2023 four-star is a Rivals Top-100 prospect and is tabbed as Alabama’s 10th-ranked prospect.
Jakaleb gets a front-row seat to his brother’s recruitment and is taking notes along the way.
“Watching what he does, I feel like I can learn a lot. Watching how he handles things or learning from mistakes, it tells me how to handle things,” Faulk said of his older sibling. “I learn a lot from what he does on the football field and in the classroom.
“His advice is for me to keep my head on straight. He tells me that instead of looking at the uniforms and all that, look at what these programs can give me long term.”
It’s extremely early in the process for Faulk, who will undoubtedly continue to improve as a football player over his next three varsity football seasons. But you can’t coach size and the rising sophomore has it.
As Tennessee continues to go after the elder Faulk, getting an early start on the 2025 outside linebacker – Jakaleb – is a smart play.