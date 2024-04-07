Kim Caldwell has signed a contract to become the Lady Vols' next head coach. She is replacing Kellie Harper who was let go by the university after five seasons. Here are the details of the former Marshall coach's contract with Tennessee that was officially signed on April 7, 2024. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Contract length

— Caldwell's contract as the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's women's basketball head coach runs through March 31, 2029

Compensation and incentives

— Annual base compensation of $750,000 (Harper was being paid $1.1 million annually) — Winning or sharing the SEC Regular Season Championship: $60,000 — Winning the SEC Tournament Championship: $30,000 — A maximum of one of the following postseason incentives is rewarded (highest applicable) • Winning the NCAA Championship: $400,000 • Appearing in the championship: $200,000 • Appearing in the Final Four: $150,000 • Appearing in the Elite Eight: $100,000 • Appearing in the Sweet 16: $75,000 • Appearing in the Round of 32: $40,000 • First Four win: $30,000 • Appearing in the NCAA Tournament: $25,000 — Naismith National Coach of the Year: $20,000 — SEC Coach of the Year: $15,000 — Single year academic progress rate exceeding the national average multiyear APR in women’s basketball in the same year: $25,000 — If she wins Tennessee an NCAA National Championship, her base pay will be raised before May 1 of that year to equal or exceed the highest salary of any head coach of a women’s basketball team in Division I of the NCAA based on publicly available salary data on the date of such achievement

Miscellaneous compensation and benefits

— A one-time moving allowance of $35,000 in accordance with University policy — A monthly vehicle allowance of $1,700 for 2 vehicles — Complimentary tickets • 12 lower-level women's basketball season tickets to home contests • Two parking passes for all women's basketball home contests • Eight tickets to all women's basketball road games • 12 tickets to all women's basketball postseason contests • Four season tickets to men’s basketball home contests • One parking pass for all men’s basketball home contests • Four season tickets to football home contests • One parking pass for all football home contests — Authorization for Coach’s spouse and immediate family members to travel at no additional cost to away women’s basketball contests and post-season competitions — Non-commercial aircraft for Coach’s personal, non-business travel, and/or that of her guests and/or family for up to three round-trip flights/six occupied legs within the continental United States per Contract Year — Inclusion in the University's athletic play/practice insurance coverage

Buy outs