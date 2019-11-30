No way his excitement was over the interview, I thought. And I was right. Jennings smiled when I asked him why he was so happy and he said because I get to practice football today.

The senior walks into the room for his sit-down interview with Austin Price and with a beaming smile yells, "Let’s go!".

It’s Thursday afternoon of the Vols’ open date and, for Jauan Jennings, it’s less than 24 hours from a weekend of rest, relaxation and football freedom.

But it was perfect Jauan Jennings. It’s what I will remember about him most. The man loves to compete and play.

Today, he will do it for the last time in Neyland Stadium. The home to many of his thrilling moments, most notably beating Tez Tabor down the sideline for six. Although that wasn’t his most important or best catch of that game. Everyone knows Jennings’ story. A story of redemption. A story that nearly wasn’t and a story that is a great lesson for others.

“Never any regrets. I will never have regrets,” Jennings said. “I remember being in the 8th grade and my middle school basketball coach told me to never live a life of what if’s. That has stuck with me since then. There’s no point to have any regrets. Life is life. You have to make the best of it. Just always have faith in God and everything will work out. That’s what I live by. That’s my testimony.”

Jennings’ story will be a celebration of a second chance that he knows he was fortunate to receive. And a second chance that he hopes others will learn from.

“My advice to kids that hopefully one day are in my position as a college athlete is to first and foremost focus on school. Because without school, you can’t play. I learned that here. I have seen players, great players not be able to touch a football simply because they can’t handle school. They can’t handle homework, school and ball. You are a student athlete. You have to be able to manage both.

“My second piece of advice would always be to remain humble and to always have a work ethic. There is always someone out there trying to out work you.

“My third advice is that when you come to college peer pressure is something that’s real. So try and find the right crowd. Don’t just try and fit in. Try and find the crowd that will accept you for who you are. One thing about collegiate sports is that if you get in the wrong crowd, the wrong party then you can end up doing some things that can put your career in jeopardy like drugs and alcohol. You have to really be careful of your surroundings.”

That advice from Jennings is not a message he’s simply passing along. The advice comes from his experience. He admittedly struggled with all three parts over his five years on Rocky Top.

“It’s a little bit challenging because when you get here you don’t realize all the things you are going to do that’s not associated with football. There’s a whole lot of things that can distract you and keep you mentally tired.

“You have to realize that when you get to college you aren’t a child any more. You are really an adult. You have to handle your situations as an adult would and that is going and handling your business.”

Later today, Jennings will beam with pride has he strolls through the “T” for a final time soaking in the moment. A moment that very easily could have never happened. A moment that will capture what college athletics is supposed to be about. A journey into adulthood. For Jennings it’s been a journey full of bumps, bruises, missteps and most importantly growth.

“I have definitely matured a lot,” Jennings offered. “I really don’t get on social media much any more. I don’t go out much any more. Secondly, I have handled my school. I’m getting ready to graduate. Just taking care of all the little things has gotten me to the point where I am. I have sincerely grown a whole lot.”