In search of transfer big, ‘It’s all evaluation’ for Tennessee basketball
The final game of Tennessee’s historic season also provided a glimpse into the future.
In the Vols’ Elite Eight loss to Purdue, freshman forward J.P. Estrella played critical minutes against All-American Zach Edey on the biggest stage of the Vols' season.
At the time, Estrella looked like he was heading into the offseason as a reliable third inside option for Tennessee next season. A month later, he’s the main option.
Forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka entered the transfer portal last week, leaving Tennessee with Estrella and Cade Phillips, who made a combined 38 appearances last season.
The 6-foot-11 Estrella made an impression in his last game, grabbing a rebound and scoring on a dunk in 15 minutes while at times going toe-to-toe with Edey.
"I just know that (Estrella) is going to be a great player, no matter what," Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack said after the loss. "I'm going to make sure that he's OK because all he's thinking about is right now. He knows just as well as me and everybody in this locker room that he's going to be a great player."
Though Estrella is positioned for a bigger role next season, Tennessee could still pull another forward from the transfer portal to add depth and experience at the position.
Head coach Rick Barnes provided some insight on Thursday on what the Vols are looking for in the transfer market where they've already signed former Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dunbar earlier this week and the process in drawing a player that compliments Tennessee's current roster.
“It’s all evaluation, about our program. And again, we’re building a roster,” Barnes said. “I mean, when you build a roster, you’re trying to do everything to complement who you have. And so it’s about our evaluation is really important. We’ve built out the program that we use that helps us to get started with it. But it still goes back to our eyes and our field and talking to a lot of people getting the intel that we need.
"But it’s constructing a roster and it’s all based on putting the team together that really complements each other.”
Barnes open to Awaka return
Four Tennessee players have entered the portal since its NCAA Tournament run ended in Awaka, Aidoo, Freddie Dilione V and D.J. Jefferson.
Aidoo was the only starter of the group, but Awaka was a key contributor off of the bench over the last two seasons. There is a process involved, but Barnes is open to welcoming back players to the roster who previously decided to transfer.
“It’s based on how it happened,” Barnes said. “And based on how I know things happen, you’re always flexible, open to it. But some cases, yes, some cases not.”
Awaka is seemingly one of those cases of being welcomed back.
After appearing in 34 games and averaging 10.3 minutes and 3.8 rebounds per game as a freshman, the 6-8 Awaka was expected to see an increased role as a sophomore but foul trouble often kept him from making more of an impact.
Awaka's potential return would still bolster Tennessee's roster and prospects for the 2024-24 season. Though Barnes sees the need for Awaka to explore his transfer options before making a decision, it won't hinder the coaching staff's search for another big before the summer.
“We respected Tobe a lot and we still do,” Barnes said. “But oftentimes we’ve had guys tell us that after they had left they’ve made mistakes. And sometimes in a rush in the moment people can listen to people and realize that maybe they maybe should have waited and thought it all out a bit more. But Tobe obviously, you know, we all respect him and love him for what he did for us.
"But if he feels he’s got to go through the process, he needs to do it. But with that said, we’re not waiting, because we’re going to move forward and build this roster as quickly as we can.”
Aidoo departure a surprise to coaching staff
Aidoo was coming off of his best season at Tennessee before making public his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
As a junior, the 6-11 Aidoo averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and shot 51% from the field per game. He was an First Team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and All-SEC Defensive Team member as voted on by the league's coaches after blocking 66 shots.
After the usual coaches and players meetings that come at the end of each season, Aidoo's departure came as a surprise to Barnes.
“Yeah (it was a surprise), because he had told everybody he was fine,” Barnes said.
After playing behind Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic as a freshman and sophomore, Aidoo moved into a starting role as a junior. He recorded double-doubles in eight games and scored 13 or more points 12 times.
Aidoo struggled against Edey in the Elite Eight, finishing with no points and just two rebounds while sitting most of the second half with four fouls, which led to Estrella getting a bulk of the minutes down the stretch.
