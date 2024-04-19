The final game of Tennessee’s historic season also provided a glimpse into the future.

In the Vols’ Elite Eight loss to Purdue, freshman forward J.P. Estrella played critical minutes against All-American Zach Edey on the biggest stage of the Vols' season.

At the time, Estrella looked like he was heading into the offseason as a reliable third inside option for Tennessee next season. A month later, he’s the main option.

Forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka entered the transfer portal last week, leaving Tennessee with Estrella and Cade Phillips, who made a combined 38 appearances last season.

The 6-foot-11 Estrella made an impression in his last game, grabbing a rebound and scoring on a dunk in 15 minutes while at times going toe-to-toe with Edey.

"I just know that (Estrella) is going to be a great player, no matter what," Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack said after the loss. "I'm going to make sure that he's OK because all he's thinking about is right now. He knows just as well as me and everybody in this locker room that he's going to be a great player."

Though Estrella is positioned for a bigger role next season, Tennessee could still pull another forward from the transfer portal to add depth and experience at the position.

Head coach Rick Barnes provided some insight on Thursday on what the Vols are looking for in the transfer market where they've already signed former Hofstra guard Darlinstone Dunbar earlier this week and the process in drawing a player that compliments Tennessee's current roster.

“It’s all evaluation, about our program. And again, we’re building a roster,” Barnes said. “I mean, when you build a roster, you’re trying to do everything to complement who you have. And so it’s about our evaluation is really important. We’ve built out the program that we use that helps us to get started with it. But it still goes back to our eyes and our field and talking to a lot of people getting the intel that we need.

"But it’s constructing a roster and it’s all based on putting the team together that really complements each other.”