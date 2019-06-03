Volquest.com

Class of 2020 defensive back Dajeun Gibson from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tn, currently has nine offers and is hearing from more schools each day.

At 6-1, 180 pounds, Gibson’s size is getting him plenty of attention.

“Now a days at defensive back you need great length to match up with the big receivers,” Blackman head coach Kit Hartsfield said. “He’s a big corner that runs well enough to cover anyone. Just that size alone is what he is going to thrive his game off of.”

One of the schools Gibson has been hearing more from is Tennessee as the Vols continue to evaluate him.

“They like that I am versatile,” Gibson said. “I can play corner, safety or nickel. Really anywhere. They see me as an athlete really.

“I talk to coach Ansley a good bit. Coach Pruitt texts me some too. I like them a lot. It’s the home town school. They like me a lot and I like them a lot. They like the fact that I can play anywhere in the secondary. They like my footwork. I have working really hard on my footwork and my technique.”

Gibson is also hearing a lot from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Louisville and Kentucky. He hopes to get to Knoxville soon.

“I plan on visiting there this summer. I don’t have an exact date yet, but I hope to get there soon,” Gibson offered.

And as his recruitment continues to grow his priorities for his college home are clear.

“Playing time. A good relationship with the coaches. Your teammates and all of that stuff,” Gibson said.

Around his recruiting trips and summer plans, Gibson will continue to grow as a player which includes a new role. Gibson, as a senior, will play both offense and defense for Blackman this fall.

“I got better on my route running this spring,” Gibson said. “The coaches really helped me with that because I’m going to play receiver this fall. I’m actually still playing defensive back and will play on both sides of the ball this year.”

Coach Hartsfield said the staff likes what Gibson has shown as a receiver, but also likes his growth in other areas as well.

“Number one for our program is his leadership and his mentality on the field,” Hartsfield said. “We’ve been waiting on him to grow and develop a dog like mentality and he has done that. He’s taking on a larger role playing both sides of the ball. He’s actually shown us some things on offense that he can do and has shown a burst we hadn’t seen.”