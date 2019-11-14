In-state 2021 WR likes Martin, Vols
Adonai Mitchell has a 37-inch vertical and explosiveness that draws the attention of college coaches. Tee Martin was quick to observe on Tennessee’s behalf. “He likes that I’m not just a possession...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news