While Tennessee has loaded up on commitments for its 2021 class during the COVID-19 shutdown, the Vols are already prepping for future classes, holding a virtual visit day for underclassmen last week.

One of their top 2022 in-state targets did not participate, but Oakland (Tenn.) tailback Jordan James said he’s been in steady contact with Tennessee throughout the dead period.

“No one has kept in contact with me as much as Tennessee. No one,” James told Volquest.

“I just talked to Penn State’s coaches yesterday. I talked to Georgia’s running back’s coach (Dell McGee) last week, but really, it’s mostly Tennessee. Alabama, too. I like Tee Martin. Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt. I feel like we already have a strong relationship. Some coaches sugar coat things, but they keep it real with me. They’re honest, and I like that about them.”

James, a 5-10, 200-pound running back who played at Brentwood Academy in 2019, holds more than a dozen offers, with FSU, Penn State and UGA recently pulling the trigger. The Vols were the first Power 5 school to extend a scholarship back last February.

The in-state prospects has visited Tennessee several times since then, including taking in the win over Mississippi State last fall. He also attended a Junior Day in late January before recruiting visits were halted.

“That was a great game,” he said of the watching the win last season. “It’s a great fan base. They get a lot of support from not just the Knoxville area but all of Tennessee. I could imagine playing there on Saturdays. It’s a place I could see myself playing.”