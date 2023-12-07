When you think of American football, naturally, your first thought goes to talent from inside the United States. However, Canada has started to produce its fair share of athletes with a significant amount developing into Division 1 recruits at Chattanooga boarding schools Baylor and McCallie. One of those players is 2025 Baylor (Tenn.) three-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION After transferring to Baylor, he has broken out this season in a dynamic offense, posting over 1,200 all-purpose yards despite his season not starting until after week four. His impressive campaign has begun to bring offers his way, as well, including a recent one from Tennessee. VolReport caught up with him following the offer.

The call came from Tennessee receivers coach Kelsey Pope. This marks his second SEC offer and came with a challenge from the young coach. "He asked me about my family, then told me I’d have to come up on a visit one day with Cam Sparks," said Mills-Knight. "He told me if I keep competing with Cam in the weight room and we challenge each other in practice, we are going to be dangerous next year."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BR1RHIGFmdGVyIGEgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEtlbHNleVBvcGU/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoS2Vsc2V5UG9wZTwvYT4gSeKAmW0g YmV5b25kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gaGF2ZSByZWNlaXZlZCBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9t IHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIFRlbm5lc3NlZSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvVm9scz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvVm9sczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Wb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFZvbF9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9FcmlrS2ltcmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFcmlrS2lt cmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Nicm93bnJ1 bjExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjYnJvd25ydW4xMTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FQ1dhZ25hYz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARUNXYWduYWM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hKTTQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aEpNNDI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FSmhheklJclZMIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRUpoYXpJSXJWTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTaGVr YWkgTWlsbHMtS25pZ2h0IOKtkO+4jyAoQHNrX2JlZ3JlYXQpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2tfYmVncmVhdC9zdGF0dXMvMTczMjA1 MTg5Njk3Njc4OTY0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA1 LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

An impressive season showed Mills-Knight's perseverance and drive. Toward the end of April, the tailback announced he would transfer to Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn. Transferring to any high school is a significant change, but it gets even more difficult when coming from an entirely different country. However, the fit at Baylor was right on and off the field for the Canadian native. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2025 4-star Ohio OL talks Tennessee "When I came down, the people showed me straight love, so I fit right in and everybody loves me here," said Mills-Knight. "It helped me become more independent and turned me into a man being on my own." During that process, he sparked a connection with fellow Canadian and Ohio State tight end commit Max LeBlanc. "Having other Canadians like Max helped a lot because he’s a great leader on and off the field," said Mills-Knight. "He keeps me in check and we could relate to a lot of things and even speak to each other in French sometimes." The challenges continued into the season, where he would miss the start of the year with an ankle injury. However, that didn't deter him from putting on a show once he was cleared. Mills-Knight only getting better as the year went on. "I feel like my speed came back after dealing with the injury I had from the start of the year," said Mills-Knight. That was on full display in the state championship against local rival McCallie, where he rushed 15 times for 158 yards and a touchdown against one of the best defenses in the state.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYXlsb3LigJlzIFNoZWthaSBNaWxscy1LbmlnaHQgcmVzcG9uZHMg d2l0aCB0aGUgbG9uZyB0b3VjaGRvd24gcnVuIHRvIHB1dCBCYXlsb3IgYmFj ayB1cCAxNC03IGluIHRoZSBmaXJzdCBxdWFydGVyPGJyPjxicj5CaWcgYmxv Y2sgYnkgTWF4IExlQmxhbmMgdG8gb3BlbiB1cCB0aGUgZWRnZSBmb3IgdGhl IGxvbmcgcnVuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QVTFJeW1abm1jIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUFUxSXltWm5tYzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTaGF5 bmUgUGlja2VyaW5nIChAc2hheW5lcF9tZWRpYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zaGF5bmVwX21lZGlhL3N0YXR1cy8xNzMwMzg1MjY3 MDI0ODgzNzYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=