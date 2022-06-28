In-state 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre talks Vols, camp
George Macintyre of Brentwood Academy is only set to be a sophomore on the field this fall, but the 2025 athlete has a lot of skill and makeup that is desired at the next level. The pro-style quarterback is hitting the ground running and has already logged several Power 5 offers following successful camps this summer.
The home state program of Tennessee, though it hasn’t offered just yet, had a chance to see the prospect work up-close and in person earlier this month, and will likely be monitoring his process over the next few years as the recruiting process continues.
“I thought it was great being here and it was a really cool experience,” Macintyre told Volquest after the June 9 prospect camp. “I got to work with some of the players, too. Hendon Hooker was out there and he was coaching just as much as the coaches were. That was probably the coolest part.
“I thought there was a lot of good quarterbacks out here today. There were a lot of younger guys here too that are my age. I feel like I played well, but not as good as I possibly could. I missed some throws that I usually make. Overall, though, I felt good about the camp.”
Macintyre certainly shined on the night, standing up-right in the pocket and making a lot of impressive throws. His feet were quick and always moving. No doubt, the in-state prospect will continue to generate a ton of interest as his high school year’s progress.
Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle was quick to notice.
“It was great to work with him. He’s an attention to detail guy – a young guy who knows what he is doing,” the quarterback said of the Vols assistant. “He knows how to get the point across to you. Even after the camp, he was telling me something that I need to fix and some things that I need to keep doing well. I really appreciated his coaching.”
“Coach Halzle told me that he likes my potential and that I’m a long, fluid athlete. He said that if I get my hips rotated and strong, that I’m going to have a cannon for an arm one day. Those were his exact words. I think he really likes my potential as an athlete, my size and everything like that.”
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound gun-slinger has had a busy month of June. He’s picked up offers from Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Michigan and Pittsburgh following successful camp days and has also made check-ins with Florida State and FIU following the Tennessee camp. Macintyre also plans to camp at Duke later this month.
In total, the Nashville, Tenn. native boasts 6 offers to date.
Some of the programs are showing interest for the prospect in both football and basketball. FIU has even offered a dual-scholarship to play both sports, if he so chooses, and Arizona State has offered in hoops as well. Regardless, the sport of basketball is paying dividends on the gridiron in many ways for the quarterback.
“I think playing basketball definitely helps me on the football field,” Macintyre said. “Just the competitiveness and the never back down mentality helps a lot. You’ve always got to go right at your man in basketball. Why should it be any different in football?”
Tennessee will continue to evaluate the in-state prospect as time progresses and an offer could be in store in the future. It’s a unique feeling for the quarterback to be in this type of situation – being a Middle Tennessee boy with ties to the university.
“I’ve grown up in Nashville and my mom went to Tennessee,” the recruit concluded. “It’s pretty surreal knowing I’m a prospect now and not just a fan.”