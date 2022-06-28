In-state 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre talks Vols, camp

George Macintyre of Brentwood Academy is only set to be a sophomore on the field this fall, but the 2025 athlete has a lot of skill and makeup that is desired at the next level. The pro-style quarterback is hitting the ground running and has already logged several Power 5 offers following successful camps this summer.

The home state program of Tennessee, though it hasn’t offered just yet, had a chance to see the prospect work up-close and in person earlier this month, and will likely be monitoring his process over the next few years as the recruiting process continues.

“I thought it was great being here and it was a really cool experience,” Macintyre told Volquest after the June 9 prospect camp. “I got to work with some of the players, too. Hendon Hooker was out there and he was coaching just as much as the coaches were. That was probably the coolest part.

“I thought there was a lot of good quarterbacks out here today. There were a lot of younger guys here too that are my age. I feel like I played well, but not as good as I possibly could. I missed some throws that I usually make. Overall, though, I felt good about the camp.”

Macintyre certainly shined on the night, standing up-right in the pocket and making a lot of impressive throws. His feet were quick and always moving. No doubt, the in-state prospect will continue to generate a ton of interest as his high school year’s progress.

Tennessee quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle was quick to notice.

“It was great to work with him. He’s an attention to detail guy – a young guy who knows what he is doing,” the quarterback said of the Vols assistant. “He knows how to get the point across to you. Even after the camp, he was telling me something that I need to fix and some things that I need to keep doing well. I really appreciated his coaching.”

“Coach Halzle told me that he likes my potential and that I’m a long, fluid athlete. He said that if I get my hips rotated and strong, that I’m going to have a cannon for an arm one day. Those were his exact words. I think he really likes my potential as an athlete, my size and everything like that.”