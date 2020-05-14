Hudson Wolfe is a major priority right now for the Vols in West Tennessee, but another Hardin County prospect recently picked up an offer from Jeremy Pruitt and could be a name to watch over the next few cycles.

Kaydin Pope, 6-foot-0, 170-pound athlete, is a rising junior coming off an All-Region campaign in 2019. The versatile athlete found the end zone on six occasions at receiver and reeled in four picks as a cornerback

The good play on the field put him on the radar for college coaches around the region.

Memphis and Eastern Kentucky were first to offer the Volunteer State native, but Tennessee was next when offensive line coach Will Friend pulled the trigger late last week.

“About two weeks before they offered, I heard they were looking at me,” Pope told Volquest. “They have been talking to my coaches and my trainer. They noticed me initially last year when they came down to watch a practice.”

The Volunteer staff was there scouting Wolfe, as the Rivals Top-50 player is a main target UT is after to seal this impressive 2021 class.

“Hudson and our quarterback are getting a lot of looks right now and they’ve kind of helped show me the way of recruiting,” Pope said. “I’ve learned a lot from Hudson. I also workout some with South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and I’ve been able to pick his brain about the process, too.”

Horn’s uncle, Terrell Beene, is Pope’s trainer.

Tennessee views Pope as a guy that could add depth and play-making ability to the roster in the future. The Hardin County native admitted he wasn’t exactly sure where the staff wants to place him just yet but was exited nonetheless to receive an early offer.