In-state ATH Marquez Taylor chats first Neyland game day experience

Tennessee hosted several prospects Saturday night when the Vols took on Ole Miss. In-state athlete Marquez Taylor was among the group for his first game day experience at Neyland Stadium.

“That environment was too loud,” the 2023 target joked. “I liked the atmosphere there and it was very appealing as a prospect. I loved it.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete does a little of everything for Milton High School. He’s playing running back mostly, but lines up at wide receiver at times. The prospect says he doesn’t play a bunch of defense right now, but he envisions himself playing on that side of the ball at the next level.

“I think I’m a good fit over there because of my size. I’m long and could do corner well,” Taylor said. “I liked the way the defense played. They locked down a lot of things. The quarterback just beat them running.

“They had a lot of good and some wrong, but it was good overall. They lost, but that’s ok.”

Taylor enjoyed watching the ‘Vol Walk’ in pregame and noted the pre-kickoff festivities were ‘cool.’ Those festivities included a flyover, lightshow and the team running through the ‘T’, being led out by a spotlight.

With it being a late game, the athlete didn’t get a chance to catch up with the coaching staff on Saturday. But according to Taylor, he speaks with the boss man often.