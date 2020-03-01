In-state ATH Tray Curry a priority for Vols
Tray Curry grew up a Tennessee fan and the Vols want him in orange.
“It was all Tennessee and Oregon growing up, but a lot UT because of my dad,” Curry said. “My dad also grew up a huge Vols fan, so I’ve been on that Tennessee wave since I was little.”
The in-state receiver is no stranger to Rocky Top. Curry knows the tradition of the program and has experienced what a game day atmosphere at Neyland Stadium is all about.
“I’ve been up there about five or six times and it’s always been a great time,” Curry said. “The atmosphere is great with the Vol Walk and all that leading up to kickoff. And the fans – they are so hype.”
The Bradley Central standout was in-house for Tennessee’s win over South Carolina this past fall.
“I picked up an offer from Tennessee last year as a sophomore,” Curry said. “I talk with coach [Tee] Martin and [offensive graduate assistant] coach [Tyler] Murphy. They keep telling me they want to throw it up to me.
“I like the way coach Martin coaches the receivers.”
One of the factors going into the receiver’s decision will be how coaching staffs explain their use for the 2021 prospect in their offense. Curry, a basketball player, runs and jumps well while putting his 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame to use.
The prospect said he’s been clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.5 seconds.
“I play forward in basketball and it helps me translate a lot to the football field,” Curry noted. “Rebounding helps me jump and high-point a football. Footwork in basketball helps me improve my cuts and route running. Stuff like that I think is important for me.”
The results proved worthwhile as Curry exploded in 2019 for over 1,200 yards from scrimmage with 19 total touchdowns as a junior.
"He's more than just a pass catcher,” Bradley Central head coach Damon Floyd said in an October interview with the Cleveland Daily Banner. “When we can get the ball in his hands, he can make so many things happen. A lot of his receiving numbers are yards after the catch."
Jeremy Pruitt made recruiting in-state a priority when named head coach and just reeled in 10 signees from the Volunteer state during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
“I think coach Pruitt is a good coach and is building a good program,” Curry said. “They could have folded after those two early losses, but they rebounded and won 6-straight to end the year.
“You can tell he motivates his players well.”
Pruitt and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn are the hottest on Curry right now, who has 13 offers. South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas have also offered from the SEC – as has Louisville, Nebraska, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
“I want to see how these coaches treat their players and how important they view me as a player,” the all-state athlete said.
The Cleveland, Tenn. native recently made stops in Chapel Hill and Auburn during the January recruiting cycle. Aside from Tennessee’s win against South Carolina, Curry also saw games in Columbia, Starkville and Louisville this past fall.
The three-star doesn’t have an exact plan mapped out for when he’ll announce his commitment but believes it could come during his senior campaign for the Bears. It’s also unclear when the receiver plans to sign.