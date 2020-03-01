Tray Curry grew up a Tennessee fan and the Vols want him in orange.

“It was all Tennessee and Oregon growing up, but a lot UT because of my dad,” Curry said. “My dad also grew up a huge Vols fan, so I’ve been on that Tennessee wave since I was little.”

The in-state receiver is no stranger to Rocky Top. Curry knows the tradition of the program and has experienced what a game day atmosphere at Neyland Stadium is all about.

“I’ve been up there about five or six times and it’s always been a great time,” Curry said. “The atmosphere is great with the Vol Walk and all that leading up to kickoff. And the fans – they are so hype.”

The Bradley Central standout was in-house for Tennessee’s win over South Carolina this past fall.

“I picked up an offer from Tennessee last year as a sophomore,” Curry said. “I talk with coach [Tee] Martin and [offensive graduate assistant] coach [Tyler] Murphy. They keep telling me they want to throw it up to me.

“I like the way coach Martin coaches the receivers.”